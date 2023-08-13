Exclusive- Mental Health: Tips To Manage Anxiety To Achieve Mental Clarity With Mindfulness

The fast-paced world of today frequently struggles with stress, anxiety, and despair. These worries may have an effect on our mental health, impairing our ability to pay attention, reduce our output, and generally make us unhappy. Just as important as maintaining good physical health is maintaining good mental health.

In an interview with Zee News Digital, Ms Dipti Patawari, Counselling Psychologist at Lissun- Mental Health & Emotional Wellness Platform shares the power of mindfulness in achiveing mental clarity and calm daily.

"In today's fast-paced world, where stress and anxiety have become an almost inevitable part of our lives, practicing mindfulness offers a transformative approach to achieving anxiety control and mental clarity. As a seasoned Counselling Psychologist, I am delighted to share insights into the profound impact of mindfulness techniques on promoting emotional well-being and cognitive balance in everyday life," says counselling expert.



Practice Mindfulness For Anxiety

Mindfulness, rooted in ancient contemplative traditions, is a type of meditation that involves cultivating a moment-to-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and the surrounding environment.

This deliberate attention nurtures a non-judgmental acceptance of our experiences, fostering a sense of calm and presence. Incorporating mindfulness into daily routines can significantly enhance anxiety control and mental clarity. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.

Anxiety often arises from fixating on the future or ruminating about the past. Mindfulness redirects our focus to the present moment, curbing the cycle of anxious thoughts.

By observing our breath, bodily sensations, or the sounds around us, we anchor ourselves to the 'here and now,' reducing the grip of anxiety. This practice not only diminishes the intensity of anxiety but also empowers individuals to respond to stressors with greater equanimity.

Moreover, mindfulness cultivates mental clarity by promoting cognitive flexibility. When we engage with our thoughts and emotions non-judgmentally, we create space to explore their origins and validity.

This self-awareness enables us to challenge distorted thinking patterns and replace them with balanced perspectives. As a result, decision-making becomes more considered, fostering clarity and minimizing impulsivity.

Incorporating mindfulness into everyday life need not be daunting. Simple techniques can seamlessly integrate into our routines. One such technique is mindful breathing: taking a few conscious, deep breaths several times a day. This practice not only oxygenates the body but also calms the mind.

Another effective method is mindful observation, where we immerse ourselves fully in an activity – be it savouring a meal or appreciating nature – heightening our senses and fostering mental clarity. You can practise mindfulness in just one minute. It’s called One-minute Mindfulness.

One such technique is Body Scan: Spend your one mindful minute bringing awareness to your body and your body’s sensations. Close your eyes and begin scanning your body.

Easy Technique To Calm Your Mind

Start with your feet, and then slowly bring your awareness upwards in your body until you reach your hands. What sensations do you feel? Heaviness in the legs? Strain in the back? Perhaps no sensations at all. Now move your focus out of your hands and become aware of your environment and the space around you.

Ms Dipti comments, "As a Counselling Psychologist, I have witnessed remarkable transformations in clients who have embraced mindfulness. A structured approach, such as Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), has shown consistent success in clinical settings. However, even informal mindfulness practices hold the potential to enhance well-being when practiced consistently."

Tips To Manage Anxiety With Activity

- Practice yoga and begin your day

- Meditate mindfully

- Deep breathing

- Take a pause

- Establish intentions

- Try guided meditation

- Practising gratitude

In conclusion, mindfulness stands as an invaluable tool in the pursuit of anxiety control and mental clarity. By grounding us in the present moment and fostering self-awareness, it empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges with resilience and composure.

As we integrate mindfulness into our daily lives, we unlock the potential for profound emotional balance and cognitive harmony.