EXCLUSIVE: World Alzheimer's Day 2023 - 10 Early Warning Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease
World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Expert tells us what are the early signs of this neurodegenerative disease and how to deal with it timely.
Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day on September 21, we thought of sharing some useful insight into the illness which mostly affects the elderly and is a neurodegenerative disease. Early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease can vary from person to person, it usually starts after the age of 60. Dr Sanjay Saxena, Senior Director & HOD, Neurosciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj shares with us some common indicators:
• Memory Loss: This is often the most recognizable symptom. People may forget important dates or events and rely on memory aids.
• Difficulty with Familiar Tasks: Tasks that were once routine, like cooking or paying bills, may become challenging.
• Language Problems: People may struggle to find the right words or follow a conversation, making communication difficult.
• Disorientation: Individuals may get lost in familiar places or lose track of time.
• Poor Judgment: Decision-making can be impaired, leading to bad financial or personal choices.
• Changes in Mood and Behaviour: Mood swings, depression, or personality changes can occur.
• Difficulty Planning and Problem Solving: Complex tasks, like planning a meal or managing finances, become increasingly problematic.
• Withdrawal from Social Activities: People with Alzheimer's may withdraw from hobbies, work, or social activities they once enjoyed.
• Misplacing Things: Frequently losing items and struggling to retrace steps can be a sign.
• Changes in Visual Perception: Difficulty reading, judging distance, or identifying colours and contrast.
Timely diagnosis is crucial for several reasons:
• Early Intervention: Diagnosing Alzheimer's early allows for early intervention and the initiation of treatments that can help manage symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease.
• Planning: It enables individuals and their families to plan for the future, including legal and financial matters, caregiving, and living arrangements.
• Access to Support: Early diagnosis connects patients and their families with support services, such as Alzheimer's associations, support groups, and counselling.
• Clinical Trials: Early diagnosis may qualify individuals for participation in clinical trials for potential treatments and therapies.
If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these warning signs, it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and diagnosis. Early detection can make a significant difference in managing Alzheimer's disease.
