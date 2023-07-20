trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637860
NewsHealth
STRETCH MARKS

Exclusive: Worried About Your Stretch Marks? Expert Tells How To Deal With It

Health News: Dermatologist Dr Neha Sharma, Estique Skin & Hair Clinic, Gurgaon shares various factors contributing to stretch marks formation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Exclusive: Worried About Your Stretch Marks? Expert Tells How To Deal With It Pic Courtesy: Freepik Image for representational use only

Stretch marks are the result of damaged elastin within the dermis skin layer. While harmless, stretch marks can look unpleasant and are difficult to treat. They appear as long, narrow grooves on the skin changing their colour from red in the acute stage to white in the chronic state. Dermatologist Dr Neha Sharma, Estique Skin & Hair Clinic, Gurgaon shares with Zee News Digital, the factors responsible for these marks.

They are mostly caused by rapid stretching or shrinkage of skin. Various factors contributing to their formation are:

Rapid weight gain or weight loss

cre Trending Stories

Pregnancy

Use of topical steroids

Weight training

Growth spurt during puberty

Medical conditions like Marfan syndrome

The most common sites for stretch marks are the high fat-containing areas like the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, upper arms, breasts, underarms, and shoulders. Topical treatments like silicone gels, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and moisturizers have not provided much success in the management of stretch marks.

Treatment modalities with good outcomes are:

1) Radiofrequency micro needling

2) LASERS - Ablative LASER - Fractional CO2 and Non-ablative LASER Erbium Fibre LASER.

Both these modalities can be combined with platelet-rich plasma to give the best results.

These 2 modalities help in rebuilding collagen and also tighten up the skin to improve the overall skin texture

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest