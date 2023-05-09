topStoriesenglish2605273
NewsHealth
OBESITY

Exploring The Link Between Obesity And Colon Cancer

A recent study examines the potential link between obesity and colorectal cancer, exploring the causes, symptoms, and treatments of this type of cancer. Read more.

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Exploring The Link Between Obesity And Colon Cancer

Obesity is known to raise the risk of colorectal cancer. Research from the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) suggested that the significance of this link has probably been grossly underestimated. The reason is that many patients unintentionally lose weight before being told they have colon cancer.

Studies that only consider body weight at the time of diagnosis conceal the true relationship between obesity and the risk of colorectal cancer. The current study also shows that unintentional weight loss may act as a risk factor for colorectal cancer. Obesity puts people at risk for a wide range of cancers. For example, in the cases of colorectal, renal, and endometrial cancer, this association is very clear. According to earlier estimations, obese people had a roughly one-third higher risk of developing colon cancer than people of normal weight.

"However, these studies have so far not taken into account that many affected people lose weight in the years before their colorectal cancer diagnosis," says Hermann Brenner, epidemiologist and prevention expert at the German Cancer Research Center. "This has led to the risk contribution of obesity being significantly underestimated in many trials."

To assess the magnitude of this bias, Brenner's researchers evaluated data from the DACHS study*. The nearly 12,000 study participants included in the current evaluation had provided information on their body weight at the time of diagnosis and had also reported their weight in the years preceding diagnosis (measured at 10-year intervals).

Based on body weight at the time of diagnosis, no indication of a relationship between body weight and colorectal cancer risk could be established. The picture was quite different, however, when the researchers looked at the participants' earlier body weight: Here, a strong correlation between overweight and the probability of developing colorectal cancer was found, which was most pronounced 8 to 10 years before diagnosis.

Study participants who were highly overweight - referred to as obese- during this period were twice as likely as those of normal weight to develop colorectal cancer. "If we had only looked at weight at baseline, as has been done in many previous studies, we would have completely missed the link between obesity and increased risk of colorectal cancer," said Marko Mandic, the study's first author.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!