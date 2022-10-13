Fasting on Karwa Chauth with diabetes? Tips to keep in mind

New Delhi: It is an everyday struggle for people with diabetes to manage blood sugar levels. Thus, people might be worried when it comes to fasting and managing diabetes diet to maintain the blood sugar. It is suggested that those with diabetes should be mindful of what to eat to prevent any negative change in glucose levels.

However, there are many vrat-friendly foods available which will prevent sugar spikes. Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals of Hindus which sees the women, especially from North India, fasting and praying for the longevity and health of their husbands. The fast ends only after the sight of the moon and till then, women cannot even consume water.

However, the fasting may have repercussions for women with diabetes as it may lead to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). It may also cause dehydration and imbalance in the required amount of electrolytes which are calcium, potassium, sodium, magnesium in the blood.

But it does not mean that karwa chauth fasting is not for women with diabetics. While the women have already started fasting, here are the few tips that should be kept in mind while fasting.

Karwa Chauth fasting tips for diabetics

Keep a check on your blood sugar levels

Checking your blood sugar levels from time-to-time can help you ensure that there is no risk of both high blood sugar level or low blood sugar level. Do not think twice before breaking your fast if your blood sugar level is showing any irregularity.

Medicines

Do not compromise with your medicines and those on insulin or hypoglycaemic drugs should refer to their doctors about the same. Do not skip the medicine.

Break the fast with hydrating drink

Make sure to have any hydrating drink after the sight of the moon. Having calories immediately after breaking the fast may have a negative impact on blood sugar levels.

Do not ignore the signs

If you experience any symptoms while fasting such as vomiting, headache, nausea and dark urine, consult immediately with your doctor and break the fast immediately. Make sure to notice the signs that your body is giving and do not push it if your health is not allowing you to fast.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)