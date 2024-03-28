Feeling The 'Blues' At Work? 5 Tips To Increase Productivity And Motivation

Employee happiness and well-being are important elements of a productive and happy work environment. The office atmosphere has a big impact on how happy and productive people are overall, but there are other elements at play as well. If you want to improve productivity and create a more positive work environment in your business, try using these four aspects. Establishing a creative and exciting workplace culture is essential to increasing employee happiness and productivity.

Dr Reema Gupta, Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains, “Workplace stress can significantly contribute to the increasing prevalence of mental stress, including conditions like anxiety and depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Several factors within the work environment that can lead to mental stress include excessive workloads, tight deadlines, long working hours, job Insecurity, little control over their work or decision-making processes, and poor Work-Life Balance. These factors can lead to emotional strain, negatively affecting mental well-being.”

Tips to Mange Stress At Work

In the pursuit of productivity and happiness at work, incorporating five key elements can significantly impact your workplace environment. According to Anuj Saxena, Co-Founder & Director at Skootr Global Private Limited, these elements include natural light, greenery, ergonomic furniture, personalization, and collaborative spaces. Here are some ways to avoid the blues at work and better your mental health by Mr Anuj:

1. Make a creative and exciting work culture

To improve communication and foster a sense of unity, hold frequent team-building exercises and gatherings. Add playful aspects to the office, such as gaming sections, themed décor, or motivational sayings, to make it feel upbeat and engaging. Setting these factors as your top priorities can help you create a work environment that supports your employees' general happiness and well-being in addition to increasing productivity.

2. Facilitate a comfortable working environment

For increased productivity and happier employees, a comfortable workplace is essential. Reducing stress and promoting physical well-being are achieved by incorporating comfortable furniture, good lighting, and a well-organized layout. Having access to natural light and vegetation creates a pleasant ambience that improves concentration and mood.

3. Screaming & political culture to be avoided

Establishing a respectful and cooperative culture is important to creating a healthy work atmosphere. Screaming is discouraged because it keeps the environment peaceful, lowers tension, and encourages honest discussion. Also, avoiding political conversations keeps everyone focused on work-related objectives and avoids possible disputes. Respectful communication is emphasized, so that workers may focus on their work, which boosts output and increases satisfaction at work.

4. Including All Five Senses

Including the five senses in your workplace creates a more holistic and engaging environment that increases employee productivity.

Sight: Create a visually stimulating environment by utilising bright colours and natural light.

Sound: To improve focus and lower tension, incorporate relaxing background music.

Touch: To promote tactile comfort, use textured surfaces and ergonomic furniture.

Taste: To foster a good culinary experience, provide nutritious snacks.

Smell: Add calming odours to your environment, such as plants or light perfumes, to improve your mood and focus.