From Adequate Sleep To Regular Exercise: 7 Ways Your Lifestyle Affects Your Kidneys- Experts Weigh In

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle isn't just about feeling good; it's about safeguarding vital organs like the kidneys. These bean-shaped organs play a crucial role in filtering waste products and excess fluids from your blood, regulating blood pressure, and producing essential hormones.

According to Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty Urologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, "Kidneys work nonstop in our bodies to keep us healthy and disease-free. They remove toxins, filter waste, and balance vital minerals which helps control blood pressure levels. The small decisions we make in our daily life have a great impact on our kidney's health."

Let's understand how our minor lifestyle decisions affect the wellness of our kidneys.

7 Tips To Keep Prevent Kidney Damage and Maintain Healthy Lifestyle

Eating Right: Think of your body as a vehicle that works on fuel known as food. Whenever we consume junk food, excessive fatty fast foods, and sugar snacks it puts extra stress on our kidneys. So, always choose a healthy diet full of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains added.

Staying Hydrated: Make a habit of drinking 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day. It helps in removing all the toxins and waste elements of our body. If you do not drink enough water harmful substances will get deposited in your body which will become the reason for different diseases.

Exercising Regularly: Adopting a habit of exercising regularly benefits your kidneys just as it benefits your muscles. The blood flow in your body effectively flows when you exercise which improves the functioning of your kidneys.

Avoiding Smoking and Limiting Alcohol: Kidneys suffer the most when you have a habit of smoking. It leads to blood vessel damage and increased blood pressure which makes it tougher for kidneys to function properly. Similarly, drinking alcohol in excess might damage your kidneys badly.

Monitoring Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar: Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two common illnesses that can gradually damage your kidneys over time. Regularly visit your doctor to monitor on sugar and blood pressure levels and take necessary steps to keep them under control.

Avoiding Over-the-counter Painkillers: Painkillers may seem harmless and provide instant relief but if used excessively can damage your kidneys. It is crucial to stick to the specific dosage and speak with your doctor before taking a painkiller.

Getting Enough Sleep: Sleep is when your body wants to rest, repair, and recharge after a full day of work. To give your kidneys the rest they require a quality sleep of 7-8 hours each night.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, General Physician, Cygnus Laxmi Hospital says, "Your lifestyle choices significantly impact kidney health. A kidney-friendly lifestyle includes a nutritious diet, proper hydration, avoidance of harmful habits, and regular physical activity to protect these vital organs and maintain optimal kidney function"

"A person's lifestyle has a profound impact on kidney health. Adopting a balanced diet, staying hydrated, avoiding harmful habits, and engaging in physical activity are essential for preserving kidney health," highlights Dr Mansi Singh, Consultant Nephrology, Regency Renal Sciences.

Understanding how these lifestyle factors intertwine with kidney function is key to preserving these vital organs and leading a healthy, fulfilling life.