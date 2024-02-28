From Stubborn Belly Fat To Double Chin: 4 Weight Loss Tips For Men To Follow

Achieving sustainable weight loss is a common goal for most people. While the journey can be challenging, incorporating simple yet effective strategies can make a significant difference. Incorporating a balanced diet rich in whole foods and regular exercise can help men shed excess weight. Additionally, prioritizing adequate sleep, managing stress levels, and staying hydrated are crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. Consulting with a healthcare professional or a nutritionist can provide personalized guidance and support throughout the weight loss process.

According to Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness and Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd., "For men who are looking to lose weight and make a lasting impact, it is advised to not overwhelm yourself with big fitness goals. Instead, take baby steps and sustain it till you reach your goal."

Weight Loss Tips For Men To Follow

Here are five weight loss tips shared by Rohit Shelatkar tailored specifically for men to follow in the year 2024:

1. Follow a Healthy Balanced Diet

The fundamental of any successful weight loss journey is a well-rounded and nutritious diet. In 2024, men are encouraged to include all food groups in their diet like proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Incorporate lean proteins like poultry and fish, complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts. This will help your body with essential nutrients but also support sustainable weight loss by promoting satiety and curbing unhealthy cravings.

2. Include more fibre in your diet

Men are advised to include more fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains in their daily meals. Fibre not only aids in digestion but also promotes a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie consumption. Moreover, fibre helps stabilize blood sugar levels, contributing to better energy management throughout the day.

3. Daily Exercise

Daily exercise is a must to see a change in your weight. Incorporate 30-45 minutes of exercise like brisk walking, jogging, cycling and swimming. These exercises will not only help in lose weight but also boost your metabolism.

4. Prioritise Sleep

To lose weight, 8 or more hours of sleep are required. Lack of sleep increases hunger, lowers metabolic rate, and disturbs our hormones, making us more prone to retaining water in our bodies.

"Adopting these tips can lay a solid foundation for success. Moreover, staying hydrated, reducing stress levels, and cutting down on sugar and processed foods will also help," concludes Rohit.