Gastrointestinal Infections: Expert Explains Causes, Symptoms And Preventive Measures

As the long-awaited monsoon showers descend upon our lands, bringing relief from scorching heat and rejuvenating the environment, they also usher in a less-welcomed companion - gastrointestinal infections. The annual monsoon season, with its increased humidity and intermittent heavy rains, provides a conducive environment for the proliferation of waterborne pathogens, leading to a surge in gastrointestinal infections across regions. This concerning phenomenon poses significant health risks to communities and requires heightened awareness and preventive measures.

Also, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are prevalent during the monsoon. These infections can affect the gastrointestinal system and cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Dr Nidhi Rawal, Consultant, Pediatric Gastroenterologist, and Hepatologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi explains the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures to take for gastrointestinal infections.



cre Trending Stories

Also read: Exclusive: Conjunctivitis Cases Surge; Symptoms, Prevention Measures - Expert On All You Need To Know

Dr Rawal shares a few symptoms of Gastrointestinal Infections, that includes:

● Diarrhoea: One of the most common symptoms of gastrointestinal infection is diarrhoea. It can lead to dehydration if not managed properly.

● Abdominal Pain: Women may experience cramping or discomfort in the abdominal region, often accompanied by bloating and flatulence.

● Nausea and Vomiting: Persistent feelings of nausea and episodes of vomiting are common in gastrointestinal infections. This can further contribute to dehydration and weakness.

● Loss of Appetite: Infections can lead to a decreased desire to eat, which can negatively impact overall nutrition and energy levels.

● Fatigue and Weakness: Gastrointestinal infections can cause weakness and fatigue due to nutrient loss and metabolic changes in the body.

● Jaundice: It is the yellow discolouration of the skin and eyes. Certain infections during this season can also affect a child’s liver and cause jaundice. These include Dengue, Typhoid, and Hepatitis.

Dr Rawal shares some of the preventive measures to comfort gastrointestinal infections:

● Ensure clean and safe water is consumed using water filters or boiling water.

● Maintain proper hygiene while handling and storing food. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, avoid eating street food, and cook food at the right temperature.

● Regularly wash hands with soap and water before and after meals, after using the restroom, and after coming in contact with contaminated surfaces.

● Protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases by using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, and using mosquito nets while sleeping.

● Maintain clean surroundings and proper sanitation practices to minimise the risk of infections.