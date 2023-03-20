Gut Health: Eating THIS Fruit A Day Can Keep The Doctor At Away, Improves Your Metabolism

Gut health: Your general health might be affected by digestive system problems such as heartburn, gas, bloating, and constipation. As we age, the natural cycles weaken and slow down. Variations in gut health are primarily brought about by variations in stomach acid, gut immunity, and gastrointestinal flora—the complex bacterial ecology in your digestive tract.

A balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides the fibre necessary to promote the growth of good bacteria and digestive health.

The tomato is this magical fruit. Tomatoes contain essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin C and have fewer calories. They also have a lot of antioxidants in them. A lower risk of heart disease and various types of cancer have been linked to the lycopene, the pigment that gives tomatoes their characteristic colour.

Benefits of tomatoes for a healthy gut:

1. Tomatoes, an excellent source of prebiotic fibre, provide your body's beneficial bacteria with the proper nutrition they need to thrive and support the smooth operation of every bodily system.

2. Even in diets that are less than optimum, tomatoes seem to have a positive, protective effect on intestinal homeostasis, possibly offsetting other poor dietary decisions.

3. Heals broken cells. Lycopene, an antioxidant pigment that supports this healing process, is naturally abundant in tomatoes.

4. Tomatoes offer more comprehensive health advantages since their antioxidants and prebiotics interact with the gut flora to benefit the entire gut.

5. Consuming tomatoes, whether raw or cooked, benefits the gut, which enhances metabolism and, ultimately, results in skin that is healthier on the inside.

Also Read: Gas Relief: 5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Gastric Issues And Bloating

Ways to IMPROVE your gut health:

- Sleep more often.

- Movement.

- Control stress by utilising techniques like relaxation therapy.

Your mental health is better when your stomach is in better shape. Through the brain-gut connection, mood and digestive system health are strongly related.

Also Read: Add these foods to increase roughage in your diet

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)