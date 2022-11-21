Heart problems and diabetes: Tips to keep your heart healthy

Diabetes and heart problems: Have you ever even imagined that there could be an association between diabetes and heart problems? In the last few years, there have been witnessed a dramatic rise in cases of heart failure and heart attack diabetes can worsen the conditions related to heart. If you are a diabetic, you are prone to cardiovascular problems.

It is pertinent to note that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death and thus, here are some tips for you to try as these can control your blood sugar levels to prevent heart problems.

Follow these tips to deal with your heart problems as they might help lowering your blood sugar level.

Regular check-ups

It becomes extremely necessary to keep a check on your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. Maintain blood sugar levels to avoid further heart issues. Simply put, check blood sugar levels and BP on a regular basis.

Exercise

Do not ignore walking, jogging, swimming, pilates, or aerobics and keep exercising to maintain your health and stay in top shape and control blood sugar levels.

Eat well

A healthy diet is a key to healthy body. Stick to a balanced diet which has all the vital nutrients. Add fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. Choose the food items like spinach, kale, tomatoes, asparagus, whole grains, lentils and pulses. Avid junk food, bakery items, Chinese food, sweets and desserts.