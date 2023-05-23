Heatwave: 5 Foods You Should Eat While The Temperature Soars

Heatwave in India: During a severe heatwave that hit northern India last year, the temperature in some areas of the capital city, New Delhi, reached a record-breaking 49.2 degrees Celsius. The heat may be exhausting and draining for your body now that summer is here and in full swing. This indicates that in order to keep calm and cool, you need to look for food items that can lower your body temperature.

Taking precautions is essential to safeguarding yourself from the intense heat and harmful effects of heat when the temperature increases to intolerable levels. If you don't do it, dehydration and extended exposure to hot weather might lead to heat stress or heat exhaustion, a condition where the body's temperature is unhealthily high. To help you deal with the heat this summer, include these items in your diet.

Keeping your body cool and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated are the best ways to beat the hot weather!

What To Eat During A Heatwave?

Foods and drinks that can help you battle the heatwave and reduce body heat, these 5 hydrating foods and drinks can help you survive the summer heat:

1. Fennel Seeds

Few people are aware of this, but fennel seeds have a strong cooling effect and are especially helpful during the hot summer months. Additionally, because it is high in vitamin C, it lessens inflammation brought on by the heat.

2. Cucumber

Cucumbers are an excellent source of fibre, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc in addition to their high water content. These nutrients support healthy digestion, detoxification, and hydration throughout the sweltering summer months.

3. Tomato

In hot weather, tomatoes are a great source of water and vitamin C. It could help reduce body warmth and boost energy. Additionally, vitamin C is a fantastic nutrient for preventing skin issues brought on by hot weather.

4. Pineapple

Pineapples have a very high water content and are the best fruit to consume when it's hot outside. At first, this may sound counterintuitive, especially if you don't enjoy hot food, but chillies are great for bringing down a heated body.

5. Coconut Water

Nariyal paani, sometimes referred to as coconut water, is the healthiest summer beverage. It is a fantastic alternative for revitalising and revitalising the body. Because it is brimming with natural electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that refresh the body and protect it from sicknesses, coconut water can help you overcome the summer heat.

In order to maintain a high water intake and a normal body temperature throughout the summer, it is necessary to keep hydrated and include foods with high water content in your diet. This will help you get through the sweltering summer.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)