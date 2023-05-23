topStoriesenglish2612039
NewsHealth
HEATWVAE IN INDIA

Heatwave: 5 Foods You Should Eat While The Temperature Soars

Keep an eye on yourself to stay healthy as a heatwave is expected to hit India soon. Eat these 5 foods to keep your body cool this season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Heatwave: 5 Foods You Should Eat While The Temperature Soars

Heatwave in  India: During a severe heatwave that hit northern India last year, the temperature in some areas of the capital city, New Delhi, reached a record-breaking 49.2 degrees Celsius. The heat may be exhausting and draining for your body now that summer is here and in full swing. This indicates that in order to keep calm and cool, you need to look for food items that can lower your body temperature.

Taking precautions is essential to safeguarding yourself from the intense heat and harmful effects of heat when the temperature increases to intolerable levels. If you don't do it, dehydration and extended exposure to hot weather might lead to heat stress or heat exhaustion, a condition where the body's temperature is unhealthily high. To help you deal with the heat this summer, include these items in your diet.

Keeping your body cool and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated are the best ways to beat the hot weather!

What To Eat During A Heatwave?

Foods and drinks that can help you battle the heatwave and reduce body heat, these 5 hydrating foods and drinks can help you survive the summer heat:

1. Fennel Seeds

Few people are aware of this, but fennel seeds have a strong cooling effect and are especially helpful during the hot summer months. Additionally, because it is high in vitamin C, it lessens inflammation brought on by the heat.

2. Cucumber

Cucumbers are an excellent source of fibre, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc in addition to their high water content. These nutrients support healthy digestion, detoxification, and hydration throughout the sweltering summer months. 

3. Tomato

In hot weather, tomatoes are a great source of water and vitamin C. It could help reduce body warmth and boost energy. Additionally, vitamin C is a fantastic nutrient for preventing skin issues brought on by hot weather.

4. Pineapple

Pineapples have a very high water content and are the best fruit to consume when it's hot outside. At first, this may sound counterintuitive, especially if you don't enjoy hot food, but chillies are great for bringing down a heated body.

5. Coconut Water

Nariyal paani, sometimes referred to as coconut water, is the healthiest summer beverage. It is a fantastic alternative for revitalising and revitalising the body. Because it is brimming with natural electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals that refresh the body and protect it from sicknesses, coconut water can help you overcome the summer heat. 

In order to maintain a high water intake and a normal body temperature throughout the summer, it is necessary to keep hydrated and include foods with high water content in your diet. This will help you get through the sweltering summer.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818