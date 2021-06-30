Here are a few tips to maintain a healthy body this monsoon season

New Delhi: Although the monsoon season brings joy for everyone it also brings a number of diseases along with it. The monsoon results in water-borne diseases or backs the life cycle of organisms which may cause fatal diseases. The humid and moist environment provided by the rainy season helps in developing countless microorganisms which in turn cause various diseases.

During monsoons, our immune system is weakened, hence we tend to catch the diseases easily. However, we should all be aware of why our body is vulnerable during the rainy season or, how we can be safe and protected. Here are some health tips you can follow to stay away from diseases this monsoon season:

Cold and Flu:

The drastic fluctuation of temperature which happens during this rainy season makes the body susceptible to bacterial and viral attack, resulting in cold and flu. This is the most common form of viral infection. Hence to protect the body, one should consume highly nutritious foods and strengthen immunity. By this, the body can fight germs by producing antibodies against the released toxins.

Mosquito-Borne Diseases:

Dengue: Dengue fever can be very painful and life-threatening. Although this disease is caused by the dengue virus, the carrier here is the mosquito and thus keeping the body protected from any form of a mosquito bite can ensure safety.

Cholera: This is a water-borne infection, caused by many strains of bacteria called Vibrio cholera. Cholera affects the gastrointestinal tract causing severe dehydration and diarrhea. Hence, drink boiled, treated or purified water can keep the germs at bay.

Malaria: Malaria is one of the most common and fatal diseases of all mosquito-borne diseases. After the rain, water remains clogged that helps the mosquitoes' breeding process. The spread of malaria can be prevented by keeping such clogged areas clean.

Typhoid: Typhoid fever is a result of contaminated food and water. This is yet another bacterial infection caused by Salmonella typhi. Maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation and at the same time using clean water is recommended.

Hepatitis A: This infection is caused by contaminated food and water which mainly affects the liver. Some common Hepatitis A symptoms seen are fever, vomiting, rash, etc. Maintaining proper hygiene can cover the risk of this condition.



ALSO READ: Now a face mask that detects COVID-19 like RT-PCR tests

Live TV