High cholesterol: Which fruit can reduce my blood cholesterol level overnight?

Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver, and the remainder of it comes from the food you eat. The bad and dangerous form of cholesterol is called low-density lipoprotein (LDL). LDL cholesterol can accumulate in your arteries and create plaques, which are fatty, waxy deposits.

Alcohol consumption, fatty foods, and a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute to high cholesterol levels, which can increase the risk of obesity and heart attack or stroke. It’s no secret that certain fruits can help you lower your LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, but the fact that many of these fruits are tasty and simple to include in your regular diet without compromising flavour or fun may surprise you.

Here are some fruitful additions you can make to your diet today,

1. Apple

The pectin content is high in apples and thus is the best solution to reduce cholesterol. Pectin is a type of fibre that aids in the decrease of bad cholesterol levels. Also present in apples are polyphenols, which can reduce cholesterol levels.

2. Pears

Like apple pears too are high in soluble fibre content and help in reducing high cholesterol and also keep your heart healthy.

3. Berries

Seasonal berries are high in fibre content and prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol. Oxidization of cholesterol could lead to cardiovascular diseases.

Also Read: Cholesterol control: Eat THESE dry fruits to reduce bad cholesterol in your body

4. Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges too are rich in fibre content which promotes a healthy heart and good cholesterol.

5. Avocados

This fruit is exclusive and quite elite for the Indian population but the oleic acid contained in this fruit can help lower the bad cholesterol in your bloodstream. Avocado toasts are a popular choice among the youth and diet-conscious people.

Also Read: High cholesterol effects: The dangers of high blood cholesterol on the body

Fruits rich in soluble fibre prevent the body from heart conditions such as heart attack, artery blockage, and strokes so make these fruitful changes to your diet and keep a healthy heart and body.