Cholesterol control: Eat THESE dry fruits to reduce bad cholesterol in your body

Due to their high mineral and vitamin content, dry fruits are well-known for their medicinal potential. Some of them work wonders to lower the levels of harmful cholesterol in our bodies. Doctors advise us to eat such dry fruits daily so that we can benefit from them.

The bloodstream contains cholesterol, which is necessary for a variety of processes. The issue arises when its proportion exceeds a certain level. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) are the two types of lipoproteins that transport the body's cholesterol (HDL). Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein are the two types of lipoproteins that carry cholesterol (HDL).

There are some good dry fruits which will help you in reducing bad cholesterol. Read more to know.

1. Walnuts

Nuts especially walnuts, are said to lower cholesterol levels. These contain a high amount of heart-protecting omega-3 acids. They are effective in decreasing LDL in our bodies.

2. Pistachios

These are also effective in reducing bad cholesterol. They contain fibre, nutrients, potassium and antioxidants and are healthy food.

3. Almonds

They are useful in lowering blood sugar, lowering blood pressure and lowering cholesterol in the body. They also contain fibre, Vitamin E and Magnesium.

Other foods in their natural form can be included in the diet, which has an equally positive response.

- Make exercise a part of your daily regimen.

- Eat whole-grain flour instead of processed meals like maida. Pick whole wheat flour and a mixture of millets (jau, bajra, jowar).

- Include fruits (Apples also have properties that lower cholesterol levels, as do oranges) and vegetables high in fibre in your diet since their soluble fibres aid in the removal of cholesterol from the body, like lauki (bottle gourd) is said to act faster.

- Use cold-pressed oils instead of refined oils like sesame seed (til), sunflower, peanut, mustard (sarson) and olive oil.

- Seeds, especially sesame, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds are particularly good.

Also Read: High cholesterol effects: The dangers of high blood cholesterol on the body

The key to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is a healthy diet, combined with exercise and at least 3.5 litres of water daily.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)