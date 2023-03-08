Holi 2023: How To Avoid Eye Injury This Festival Of Colours - Precautions To Take

Holi is a festival of colours, and it is unfortunate that during such a joyful occasion, eye injury incidents across the country spike. Every year thousands of cases of eye injury are reported from across the country on and after Holi. Sadly, the joy and happiness of the festival of colours turn into grief and sorrow for some. Most people are unaware of the consequences of synthetic chemical-based colours on the eyes, skin, and other parts of the body. Markets are filled with low-quality chemical colours which can have a harmful effect on the eyes and in some cases may also cause long-term complications, even leading to permanent vision loss.

Holi has become a major cause of eye injuries, and incidences of permanent eye damage, especially in Children a major cause of concern. Dr Vandana Jain, Regional Head - Clinical Services, Vashi, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals gives expert advice on how to avoid eye injury this Holi.

Dr Vandana Jain said, “When synthetic colours get into the eyes, they cause a burning sensation, redness, and swelling. These harmful chemicals also cause allergic reactions and can lead to infections and other injuries. As synthetic and toxic chemicals which include industrial dyes, and alkalis are used to make these Holi colours they have a copious amount of hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead which are toxic and very harmful to the entire body. As the eyes are one of the most sensitive organs any interaction with these harmful chemicals can permanently damage the eyes, often leading to permanent loss of vision.”

Dr Vandana Jain, further said, “Water balloons are another major worry. Children often throw them at each other without understanding the consequences. An ill-timed balloon landing on the face can cause ocular damage and permanent injuries to the eyes. We have often seen patients coming to us with fractured eye sockets, detached retinas, and even blindness from water balloons exploding on the face during Holi.”

If we follow certain precautions and measures, then it is quite possible to avoid any kind of eye injury during Holi. Parents need to be aware of what their wards are using to play Holi. Parents must guide their wards and encourage them to speak with their friends about how to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, safely and securely.

Today, there are better options available in the market like organic colours and traditional colours which are made from flowers, turmeric, and other organic products and dyes which are not harmful to our bodies.

Say No To Water Balloons!

Water balloons cause impact injury which can damage the eyes permanently. The impact from the water balloon can lead to bleeding eyes, lens dislocation, and retinal detachment. The nature of the injury is generally severe and may lead to permanent

Don’t Rub Your Eyes If Colours Enter The Eyes Accidently!

Rubbing the eyes can lead to corneal abrasion or can damage the cornea. It may also lead to eye infections and other complications. If the color has accidentally entered the eye, immediately cleanse the hands thoroughly with soap. Then, take a palm full of water and gently try blinking your eyes in the water. Avoid splashing water into the eye, as it can aggravate the injury. It is also not advisable to use a handkerchief or tissue to remove any particulate matter in the eyes as it can further aggravate the injury.

Remove Contact Lenses Before Playing With Colours!

Contact lenses have hygroscopic properties which means they can easily absorb water. Therefore, if any color enters the eye, it increases the risk of allergies and infections. The best solution is to use your glasses or opt for a disposable contact lens that can be discarded immediately if there is any sign of eye irritation.

Do Not Self-Medicate!

The most important thing to note is to avoid self-medication. In case there are indications of eye injury or damage, then consult an eye expert immediately. We Indians, tend to try home remedies or use any available eye drops or ointment, without consulting the doctor, this often leads to more injury rather than healing. We should immediately rush to the nearest eye care professional, in case of persistent redness, watering, discharge, itching, discomfort, trauma, or bleeding.