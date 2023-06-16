How Erectile Dysfunction Can Shatter Marriages - Check Causes And Ways To Overcome Problem

The International Men’s Health Week 2023 is being observed from June 12-18 and it ends with Father's Day which falls this year on June 18 this year. The aim of this Men's Health Week is to increase awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Dr Lalitha Palle, Founder and Director, ForMen - a Health & Wellness brand for men - shared with Zee Media her inputs on one of the pressing health issues confronting men - erectile dysfunction - that leads to physical and mental health issues. Dr Lalitha Palle spoke about the causes, impact on marital or sexual relationships and solutions.

Q. What causes erectile dysfunction?

A: Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, is a condition characterized by the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance. It can have various causes:

Psychological factors: These are responsible for ED, more so in the younger age groups. Stress and anxiety, mental health issues, emotional trauma, poor body image etc, can cause the inability to achieve adequate erections



Lifestyle factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, substance abuse, etc, can damage blood vessels and restrict blood flow, increasing the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Physical factors: Medical problems like diabetes, hormonal imbalances, obesity, heart problems, usage of certain medications, and such can lead to ED.

An individual case of erectile dysfunction may also have multiple causes, and it is often a combination of factors that contribute to the condition.

Q. Have cases of erectile dysfunction gone up in recent times? If yes, what's the reason?

A: There are many reports about the incidence of sexual wellness issues and male infertility rising in recent years. There has been an increased awareness and openness about discussing sexual health issues, including ED. Several factors that may have contributed to the increasing prevalence of sexual issues and ED include:

1. Sedentary lifestyle and obesity: Increased prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart issues, and hypertension, often go hand-in-hand with erectile dysfunction.

2. Stress and mental health issues: Some medications such as antidepressants, antihypertensives, and hormonal therapies may have side effects that contribute to ED.

3. Environmental factors like exposure to harmful chemicals, endocrine disruptors, and pollutants, may affect hormonal balance and potentially contribute to ED.

4. Aging population: Age itself is a significant risk factor for ED.

Q. How Does Erectile Dysfunction Affect Relationships?

Erectile dysfunction (ED) can have a significant impact on relationships, affecting both the individual experiencing it and their partner.

Communication and emotional strain: ED can create a communication barrier and lead to emotional strain between partners. Difficulties discussing sexual problems openly can result in misunderstandings, frustration, and a sense of distance.



Decreased intimacy and sexual satisfaction: ED can lead to a decrease in sexual intimacy and satisfaction for both partners.



Loss of self-esteem and confidence: Men with ED may experience a decline in self-esteem and confidence, which can affect their overall sense of masculinity and attractiveness.



Relationship tension and conflict: The impact of ED on sexual intimacy and satisfaction can create tension and conflict within a relationship. Unresolved issues and unmet expectations can lead to increased frustration, resentment, and even relationship breakdown if not addressed and managed effectively.



Emotional and psychological impact on partners: Partners of individuals with ED may experience their own emotional challenges, including feelings of inadequacy, guilt, or blame. They may question their desirability or wonder if they are somehow responsible for their partner's condition, leading to emotional distress and strain.

There have been multiple reports that the divorce rates due to sexual dissatisfaction & impotency have increased significantly over the past few years.

Q. What Can Be The Solutions?

There are various treatments options available for erectile dysfunction (ED), depending on the underlying causes and individual circumstances. It's important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the most suitable treatment approach. Here are some common solutions for ED:

Lifestyle modifications: Making healthy lifestyle changes can have a positive impact on ED. This includes regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, managing stress levels, reducing alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking.



Oral medications: Oral medications, such as sildenafil (viagra) & tadalafil (cialis), are often prescribed as first-line treatments for ED. They are typically taken shortly before sexual activity and require sexual stimulation to be effective.



Vacuum erection devices: Vacuum erection devices (VED) are non-invasive devices that create a vacuum around the penis, drawing blood into the area and producing an erection. A constriction ring is then placed at the base of the penis to maintain the erection.



Psychotherapy and counselling: Psychological factors, such as anxiety, stress, or relationship issues, can contribute to ED. In such cases, individual therapy or couples counselling can help address underlying psychological concerns and improve sexual function.



Hormone therapy: If hormonal imbalances, particularly low testosterone levels, contribute to ED, supplements or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) ( in severe cases) may be recommended.



Penile injections & Penile implants: These are usually preferred only in severe cases, where all other treatments have not yielded results.

It's important to note that the most appropriate treatment option for ED will depend on the individual's overall health and underlying causes. Advice of a healthcare professional must be sought.