How To Close Gaps In Teeth? Know Ways To Work On It

Gaps between teeth, also known as diastemas, can affect both the aesthetics and functionality of your smile. Fortunately, there are several treatment options available, depending on the size of the gap, the patient’s age, and other dental conditions.

Here are some of the most effective methods for closing gaps in teeth as shared by Dr. Neetika Modi, Dental Surgeon and Director Studio Aesthetique:

1. LiDi Veneers

LiDi veneers are the newest option, made from lithium disilicate, a highly durable and aesthetically pleasing material. These veneers offer the same benefits as ceramic veneers but are even more resistant to chipping and fractures. They are ideal for patients looking for a strong, long-lasting solution with exceptional cosmetic results.

2. Ceramic Veneers

Ceramic veneers are thin, custom-made shells that are bonded to the front surface of the teeth to close gaps and improve the overall appearance of your smile. They are more durable and stain-resistant than composite veneers and can provide a long-lasting, natural-looking result.

3. Composite Veneers

Composite veneers are a minimally invasive and cost-effective solution. Made of tooth-colored resin, these veneers are directly applied to the teeth and shaped to cover small gaps. Composite veneers are typically done in one sitting and can offer a quick aesthetic improvement. However, they may not last as long as other options and require occasional maintenance.

4. Invisible Braces

For those looking for a more discreet option, invisible braces are a popular alternative. These clear, removable aligners are customized for each patient and work by gently shifting teeth over time. Aligners are ideal for minor to moderate gaps and offer the added benefit of being removable, allowing patients to maintain better oral hygiene and eat comfortably.

5. Traditional Braces

Traditional braces are a time-tested solution to fix gaps and align teeth. They consist of metal brackets and wires that gradually shift teeth into their correct position. Braces are an excellent option for patients with larger gaps or other alignment issues.