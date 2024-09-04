How To Prevent And Treat Ear Infections During The Monsoon Season?

Monsoon is awaited with much eagerness to get a refreshing break from the sweltering heat. But with the arrival of rains also come hot and humid conditions, which are responsible for increasing the health problems in people. These conditions foster the exponential growth of disease-causing bacteria and fungi.

Additionally, monsoons also bring with themselves a certain chill factor, which further gets exacerbated in case a person gets wet in the rain. Culminating in reduced immune response to the infections, the chances of developing viral upper respiratory tract infections become a common occurrence in these conditions.

Looking at the risk of ear infection prevalent during monsoon, let’s explore some precautionary measures to keep infections at bay as shared by Dr Sanjay Sachdeva senior ENT consultant at HearClear India.

Protection from rain

Considering that monsoons are generally marked by frequent and untimely rains, one should be well prepared to avoid getting wet in rain. It is advisable to always carry a raincoat, umbrella, and waterproof footwear to protect oneself from getting drenched during cases of sudden downpours.

Hygiene

During the season, a host of infections are rife, which underscores the importance of incorporating hygienic practices into everyday life. Exercising hand hygiene, drinking boiled or RO water, and eating home-cooked food should be prioritized to minimize the chances of contracting diseases during the season. Uncooked or junk food should be discouraged, and proper care should be taken, along with adequate rest, to avoid the development of secondary bacterial infection.

Ear infection

Ear infection is a common occurrence during the season, especially arising from fungal infection. This causes extreme itchiness, pain, and discharge of the ear, for which there should be a focus on keeping the ear dry as a preventive measure.

Abstain from water activities

Waterborne infections are quite common in this season. Therefore, people should avoid swimming and other water activities during the monsoon to reduce the chances of getting chill factor and avoid the development of viral upper respiratory tract infections.

Treatment

Even after taking necessary precautions, in case people contract infection, they should go for immediate treatment by taking adequate rest, focusing on hygiene, and hydration to protect themselves from secondary bacterial infections in the nose and sinuses. There can also be rare cases of fungal infections occurring in sinuses due to humid and warm conditions that promote fungus growth. However, in case the symptoms increase, it is recommended to take expert advice for the right course of treatment and antibiotics.

Proper clothing

During the season, vector-related infections such as dengue, malaria, chickungunya etc. are also prevalent, arising from mosquito breeding in stagnant water. For protection against mosquito bites, proper clothing should be prioritized and unnecessary outdoor activities should be restricted. Additionally, anti-mosquito measures should be taken to prevent these infections.

