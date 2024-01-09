Hypertension Control: Does Anxiety Mean You Have High Blood Pressure? Tips To Maintain BP In Winter

Are you an anxious person? Do you lose your temper easily? If yes, you might have often heard friends and relatives asking you to calm down and expressed concern about you having high blood pressure. But does being prone to anxiety and a quick temper automatically mean high blood pressure? Not necessarily. However, it's important to keep anxiety in check. Experts also point out that particularly in winter, it's important to take care of one's health and blood pressure levels as they tend to shoot up when the temperatures plunge.

Anxiety And High Blood Pressure

Dr Kala Jeethender Jain, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, shares, "Normally, anxiety does not cause high blood pressure. Sometimes, it can lead to a short-term increase in blood pressure. Whenever an anxious situation occurs, the body enters fight or flight mode which is due to the activation of the sympathetic nervous system. Sometimes, anxiety can cause high blood pressure, which is only temporary and blood pressure levels return to normal once the stress levels are down."

Conversely, high blood pressure also sometimes can lead to an increase in anxiety. Dr Kala Jeethender Jain says, "Some symptoms of high blood pressure mimic those of anxiety-like breathlessness, dizziness, chest pain, etc." The doctor points out that treating the underlying anxiety is the bottom line. "Cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) is the stand treatment for anxiety disorders. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are the most commonly prescribed medication for anxiety disorders. Relaxation therapies like meditation, yoga, and massage can also help," says Dr Jain.

Why Blood Pressure Shoots Up In Winter

Blood pressure is generally higher in winter and lower in summer season, say doctors. "The low temperatures cause blood vessels to temporarily narrow which in turn increases BP. People must put their heart health first throughout the winter months to mitigate the possible negative effects of lower temperatures on cardiovascular health," says Dr Jain. He advises keeping the skin least exposed during cold days.

Controlling Hypertension In Cold Weather

Dr Jain lists a few steps for managing blood pressure in winter. These are:

- Take blood pressure medication as prescribed by the physician.

- Maintain a healthy body weight.

- Ensure 150 minutes of exercise a week. It is advised that those who suffer from hypertension engage in moderate activity. Don't overwork yourself, but walking daily and doing some light exercise will help maintain heart health.

- Have a heart-healthy diet. Choose heart-healthy, nutrient-rich foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and foods high in fibre, potassium, and magnesium. Limit sodium intake.

- Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Drinking too much alcohol is forbidden because it narrows arteries and blood vessels, which raises blood pressure. It is crucial to limit your intake of alcohol and caffeine, even if you are indoors most of the time.

- Quit smoking. One of the most effective things you can do to lower your risk of heart attack is to stop smoking. Smoking destroys blood arteries, raises blood pressure, and reduces the cardiovascular system's overall efficacy.

- Dress in layers. Avoid rapid exposure to cold by wearing layers of warm clothing. Remember that in cold temperatures, even shovelling snow can be taxing. Don't overdo it, pace yourself, and take breaks. If you experience any dizziness, shortness of breath, or chest pain, pay attention to your body's cues and stop.