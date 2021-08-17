Adon Hair Care Clinic has launched an exclusive and innovative hair loss and hair regrowth treatment for the first time in India. A few months back the clinic launched a product named Adonsidil Finstrong 2.5X. It was the first time in India such a product was launched that helps in reducing hair loss. This product is beneficial for males. Another product, Grow dense Hair Serum was launched on 15th July 2021 that is equally effective for both males and females.

Before launching the Grow dense Hair Serum, it was thoroughly tried and tested on 15 patients for 3 months. Dr Ashok Sinha, Hair Transplant Surgeon, Hair Expert, Hair Innovator and Founder of Adon Hair Care Clinic shares the experience of the experiments done in 3 months on his YouTube Channel. Talking about the product, he says, “The composition of Grow dense Hair Serum contains, 5% Redensyl, 3% Procapil, 2% Anagain, Acetyl Tetrapeptide 3, LCLT, Caffeine, L-Arginine, Melatonin, Cu-Tripeptide, Saw Palmetto, Procyanidin, Green Apple extract, Grape seed extract, Nettle Root Extract, Soy Isoflavones, Horse Chest root extract and Vitamin E.”

After 45 days of using Grow dense Hair Serum, the accumulated results shown in women are as follows:

Visible reduction in hair fall was noticed in all the female patients.

Those females who did not have hair fall, in those patients, visible hair regrowth was noticed.

For various health issues, hair loss had increased after a few days, but it came back to reduced hair fall in a few days.

After 45 days of using Grow dense Hair Serum, the accumulated results shown in men are as follows:

Unlike after using minoxidil, no early shedding or other types of shedding was noticed in men using Grow dense Hair Serum.

Hair gap was reduced visibility in all the patients.

Also, 5-10% hair regrowth was noted in all male patients.

The main purpose of conducting this experiment was to notice if there is any particular pattern in males and females.

Also, to understand what all issues can arise and how they can be resolved. After a complete experiment of 3 months on 15 different patients, it was concluded that Grow dense Hair Serum is showing 100% satisfactory results in both males and females with minimal or no side effects. This product is most effective for females as it is difficult to control hair fall in females but Grow dense Hair Serum has shown visible results in reducing hair fall and even help in hair regrowth of 5-10%.

For patients who want both reduction in hair fall and hair regrowth, it is recommended to use both Adonsidil Finstrong 2.5X and Grow dense Hair Serum together.

You can easily buy Grow dense Hair Serum and Adonsidil Finstrong 2.5X from www.adonhaircare.com at a reasonably discounted price. It is recommended to use the product for 4-6 months for the best results.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand desk content)

