International Yoga Day 2024: 5 Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

International Yoga Day 2024: Many of us struggle to fall asleep and often toss and turn, trying to get some rest. Stress, anxiety, and lack of physical activity often disrupt sleep, affecting overall health. Yoga is a natural and effective solution gaining popularity for improving sleep quality. Yoga is an ancient practice that includes physical poses, controlled breathing, and mindfulness. These components work together to calm the body and mind, helping to relax and improve sleep.

Here are 5 yoga asanas you can try for better sleep:

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This gentle pose helps relax the body and mind, easing stress and tension in the back and neck, creating a calm feeling that is essential for good sleep.

2. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Lifting your legs in this pose improves blood flow, reduces muscle tension, and can help ease anxiety, getting your body ready for a restful night's sleep.

3. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

This classic relaxation pose promotes deep relaxation, helping you let go of the day's stress and preparing your mind for a peaceful night's sleep.

4. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

This pose has two parts. First, turn to the left, then to the right. Stand with your legs 3 feet apart and keep your body perfectly straight.

5. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This is a back-bending pose done while lying down. It strengthens the spine and stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdomen. This posture helps release tiredness and tension from the body.

Including these yoga poses and techniques in your bedtime routine can create a calming ritual that tells your body and mind it's time to relax and get ready for a good night's sleep. By focusing on your sleep and using the healing power of yoga, you can enjoy peaceful sleep and wake up refreshed, ready for the day.

Consistency is important. Making yoga a part of your daily routine, especially before bed, can greatly improve your sleep quality and overall well-being.

(DISCLAIMER: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always contact a yoga expert and your doctor before starting any new exercise regime.)