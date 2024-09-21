Is Hustle Culture Linked To A Higher Risk Of Alzheimer’s? Experts Explain

New Delhi: Increased stress, anxiety, fear of failure, and high expectations, particularly at the workplace -- commonly called hustle culture -- coupled with no exercise and poor diet can act as a perfect mix to lead to Alzheimer’s disease, said experts on Saturday.

World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21 to increase public understanding of the neurological disorder. The theme this year is "Time to act on dementia, Time to act on Alzheimer's".

“Continuous stress, anxiety, fear of failing the targets and expectations has compelled people to detrimentally increase the number of working hours, cutting down on sleep and take up a lifestyle with minimal physical activity and unhealthy eating habits. All these factors contribute to increased deposition of abnormal proteins and degradation of the brain,” Dr Ishu Goyal, Deputy Consultant Neurologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital told IANS.

While these abnormal proteins are scavenged from the brain during sleep, facilitated by antioxidants obtained through a balanced diet, the hustle culture seldom allows for proper sleep and nutrition, the expert said.

“People who are predisposed to develop dementia due to genetic mutations may face cognitive issues early in their life if they conform to this hustle culture, giving less emphasis on their physical and mental health," Goyal said.

The doctor also advised regular breaks between work, relaxation therapies, proper diet, and sleep along with frequent rejuvenating therapies to help maintain proper biochemical balance in the brain to avoid precipitation of Alzheimer’s disease.

Affecting millions of lives worldwide, Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that begins with cognitive problems like short memory loss and gradually leads to severe cognitive decline and loss of independence.

In India alone, an estimated 5 million people are currently living with dementia, with Alzheimer's accounting for 60-70 per cent of these cases.

Globally, over 55 million people suffer from this condition, a number expected to triple by 2050 if current trends continue.

Alzheimer’s mainly affects seniors and the risk increases considerably after age 65.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital said: “Alzheimer's is not just about memory loss”

“Alzheimer’s is a comprehensive deterioration of brain function, affecting thinking, reasoning, behaviour, and emotions. It is a progressive disease and irreversible too,” Gupta told IANS.

The experts called for proactive measures to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Dr Hema Krishna P, Consultant - Neurology and Movement Disorders, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore advised regular exercise, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, and participating in cognitive activities that stimulate the brain. Managing your cardiovascular health by controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and diabetes can significantly help prevent the onset of this neurodegenerative condition, she told IANS.