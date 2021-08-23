हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bladder cancer

Know about Bladder Cancer, a disease that filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is diagnosed with
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone surgery to treat urinary bladder cancer. Bladder cancer occurs in the tissues of the bladder - the organ in the body that holds urine.

Bladder cancer can be of 3 types - Transitional cell carcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma and Adenocarcinoma.

Transitional cell carcinoma is the most common type of bladder cancer that more than 90 percent of people suffer from. It starts growing in the transitional cells in the inner layer of our bladder. 

Squamous cell carcinoma is a rare kind of cancer and makes up about 5 percent of bladder cancers. It starts when thin, flat squamous cells form in the bladder.

Adenocarcinoma is the rarest form of bladder cancer, with the total number of cases accounting to only 1 to 2 percent. It starts when glandular cells form in the bladder. Glandular cells make up the mucus secreting gland in our bodies.

SYMPTOMS OF BLADDER CANCER

Blood in the urine, painful or frequent urination, inability to hold urine, urinary incontinence, pain in the abdominal area and pain in the lower back are symptoms of bladder cancer.

TREATMENT OF BLADDER CANCER

Treatment for your bladder cancer depends upon your stage. A doctor looks at a patient's reports and can treat with surgery to remove the tumor from the bladder, chemotherapy, immunotherapy,removal of part of the bladder or the whole bladder and radical cystectomy.

