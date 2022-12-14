Lower high cholesterol with these 6 lifestyle changes and diet

High cholesterol: For your body to function properly, it needs some cholesterol. However, if there is too much in your blood, it can stick to the arterial walls and restrict or even block them. As a result, you run the risk of developing heart disorders like coronary artery disease.

Liposomal proteins, or lipoproteins, carry cholesterol through the blood. LDL is commonly referred to as "bad" cholesterol. The accumulation of cholesterol in your arteries is caused by a high LDL level. The "good" cholesterol is frequently referred to as, HDL. It returns cholesterol to your liver from other areas of your body. After that, your liver flushes the cholesterol from your system.

In addition to your medications, you can manage your cholesterol levels with a DASH diet. A DASH diet lowers high blood pressure and improves levels of cholesterol. This reduces the risk of getting heart disease. A DASH eating plan includes,

- Focusing on whole grains, fruits, and veggies.

- Dairy products, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils, all of which are fat-free or low-fat.

- Foods with a lot of saturated fat should be avoided. Fatty meats, dairy items with all the fat, and tropical oils like coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils are some of these foods.

- Limited consumption of sugary drinks and foods.

Also Read: These 5 yoga asanas can help reduce the bad cholesterol in your body

Apart from diet, lifestyle changes can help lower your cholesterol levels. These 6 lifestyle changes can help reduce bad cholesterol levels in your body.

1. Healthy fats

Your cholesterol levels may increase if you consume specific types of fats. Keeping these kinds of carbohydrates to a minimum will improve your overall health.

2. Say no to cigarette

Our health will suffer if we smoke. It influences how the body processes cholesterol, which among other things raises the risk of heart disease. The body is unable to supply cholesterol where it is required during smoking. This could harm immune system cells and accelerate the artery blockage process.

3. Drink in moderation

Alcohol contains extra calories, which might result in weight gain. Your LDL and HDL levels may both increase if you are overweight. Due to its ability to boost triglyceride and blood pressure levels, drinking too much alcohol can also increase your chance of developing heart problems.

- Men should have no more than two drinks containing alcohol a day.

- Women should have no more than one drink containing alcohol a day.

4. Physical activity

Exercise not only benefits your heart health, but it also raises your level of physical fitness, fights obesity, and eventually lowers your cholesterol. The risk of heart disease can be decreased and cholesterol can be raised with just 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week.

5. Eat more soluble fibres

Soluble fibre-rich foods aid in preventing cholesterol absorption through the digestive system. These foods consist of cereals made with whole grains, such as oatmeal and oat bran, and apples, bananas, oranges, pears, prunes, and other fruits, and legumes like lima beans, chickpeas, black-eyed peas, lentils, and kidney beans.

6. Drink more fluids

Add the likes of green tea, berry smoothies, cocoa drinks, tomato juice and soy milk to your diet. These drinks help lower LDL or bad cholesterol levels. Antioxidants and fibre also help reduce cholesterol levels.

Also Read: Want a toned butt? Try these yoga workouts for a peachy curve!

The first step in creating healthy habits for lifelong health is to understand your cholesterol levels and how you may reduce them. Even minor adjustments to a healthy lifestyle can have a big impact.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)