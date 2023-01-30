Male Infertility: 5 Most Common Causes of Low Sperm Count in Men in India

Low sperm count in men: Low sperm count implies the presence of fewer sperm than usual in the fluid (semen) individuals ejaculate during an orgasmic experience. Oligospermia is another name for a low sperm count. A zero sperm count is referred to as azoospermia. Less than 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen indicates that your sperm count is below average.

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), infertility can affect both men and women, and it is reported to affect 10–14% of Indian couples.

Many variables can prevent you from conceiving, but many of these factors can be rectified with medical help or a certain change in lifestyle, so it is important to seek medical help if you've been trying to conceive for a year naturally and are still having some trouble.

The most common causes of low sperm count in Indian men are:

1. Smoking, alcohol and drugs

Quit smoking as soon as you can if you do. Poor sperm motility, weak or misshapen sperm and genetic chromosomal damage are all primarily brought on by tobacco use. Heavy drinking can also lower testosterone levels and affect a person's ability to perform sexually. Additionally, drug use is linked to lower sperm counts.

2. Stress

Persistent or severe emotional stress, especially issues with conception, may have an impact on your sperm count. A few hormones necessary for the generation of sperm may be affected by it as well.

3. Heat

Avoid utilising hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, or long hot baths as these activities may temporarily raise body temperature, which may have an impact on the quantity and quality of sperm. Avoid sitting with the laptop on your lap as well.

4. Excessive exercise

An excessive amount of physical activity might lower testosterone levels and sperm quality. Although doctors don't advise against exercise, it should be light and not affect your testosterone or sperm levels. Avoid engaging in excessive exercise because anything in excess is bad.

5. Too-tight clothes

The temperature of the testicles might rise when wearing tight underwear, narrow jeans, or pants, which can have an adverse effect on sperm production.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)