'Male UTI Is Always Complicated', Doctor Shares Alarming Symptoms Of Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can be a concerning health issue, especially for women. These infections occur when bacteria enter the urinary system, causing discomfort and potentially leading to more severe complications if left untreated. Common symptoms include a persistent urge to urinate, a burning sensation during urination, and cloudy or strong-smelling urine. While easily treatable with antibiotics, it's crucial to address UTIs promptly to prevent complications such as kidney infections.

Hydration, proper hygiene, and urinating after sexual activity are preventive measures. Consulting a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment remains paramount in managing UTIs effectively.



According Dr Himanshu Sharma, Deputy Consultant, Department of Urology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says, "Urinary tract infections (UTI) occur when bacteria enter and multiply in the urogenital tract. It manifests as an infection of the kidneys, bladder, prostate, ureters or urethra. It can also lead to infection of testes or the epididymis." Dr Himanshu Sharma shares a detailed understanding of UTI in men:

Male UTI is always complicated

Female UTI is more common than UTI in males but male UTI is typically classified as Complicated UTI. More often than not, male UTI has an underlying cause that demands prompt and early treatment to prevent complications.



Being aware is the first line of defense!

Awareness about symptoms helps in early identification of an underlying problem. Symptoms of Male UTI can vary from a barely noticeable increase in day time urinary frequency to bothersome toilet visits interrupting the sleep at night or an urge to rush to the toilet to pass urine. Typically, it’s the alarming symptoms like passage of blood in urine or red coloured urine, fever with chills, burning sensation while passing urine, inability to pass urine, flank pain, scrotal pain & swelling; that compels the patients to seek medical attention.



Prevention is the best remedy

Untreated UTI can be life threatening. Complications like acute kidney injury, sepsis and septic shock need urgent and prompt intervention. Typically, a urinalysis and urine culture/sensitivity testing would reveal the organism responsible as well as antibiotics that are most likely to work against it.



A stitch in time saves nine!

It’s not uncommon for Male UTI to have an underlying cause that requires surgical intervention. Conditions like prostatic abscess, renal or ureteric stones, bladder outlet obstruction due to prostatic enlargement or urethral diseases seldom resolve completely without surgical intervention. Managing such conditions in a timely manner can help prevent recurrent episodes of UTI.