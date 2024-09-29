Manage Cholesterol And Triglycerides To Keep Your Heart Healthy: Tips To Prevent Heart Disease

Lowering cholesterol and triglycerides can stop heart disease before it starts. With heart disease being one of the leading causes of death in India, it’s crucial to address this preventable issue with proper awareness and action.

Dr. Bimal Chhajer, Director of SAAOL Heart Centre, highlights that while cholesterol is essential for body functions, elevated levels pose a serious risk. Cholesterol levels should ideally remain below 200 mg/dL, but the real danger begins when they exceed 150 mg/dL. Contrary to common belief, levels between 150 mg/dL and 200 mg/dL are not safe. At this point, the risk of artery blockages and heart attacks significantly increases. Dr. Chhajer recommends targeting a cholesterol level below 130 mg/dL to minimize the risk of heart disease.

Triglycerides are another key factor that many overlook. When triglyceride levels exceed 100 mg/dL, they contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the likelihood of blockages. A triglyceride level below 100 mg/dL is considered ideal for maintaining heart health. Dr. Chhajer stresses that triglycerides often rise due to excessive consumption of fats, including oils, dairy, and animal products. Even healthy foods like nuts—almonds, walnuts, and cashews—are high in fats and should be avoided by those at risk of heart disease.

To reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, the first line of defense is dietary change. Dr. Chhajer advocates for a low-fat diet that eliminates animal-based products, high-fat dairy, and oils. For individuals genetically predisposed to high cholesterol, these changes are crucial, but medication may also be necessary to maintain safe levels. While some nuts are considered heart-healthy, Dr. Chhajer advises caution, as their fat content can still raise triglyceride levels.

In some cases, high cholesterol and triglyceride levels are genetic. Even with an optimal diet, the liver may continue to overproduce these fats, putting individuals at greater risk of heart disease. For such cases, Dr. Chhajer recommends that medications, along with dietary adjustments, are essential to lowering cholesterol and triglycerides.

On this World Heart Day, Dr. Chhajer’s message is clear: managing cholesterol and triglycerides is the key to preventing heart disease. While exercise, stress management, and increased fruit and vegetable consumption are important, the most critical step is keeping cholesterol levels under 130 mg/dL and triglycerides below 100 mg/dL. Avoid high-fat foods, even seemingly healthy options like nuts, and consult a doctor if medications are needed to control these levels.

By adopting these strategies, we can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and ensure a healthier future for ourselves and our families. Let’s start prioritizing heart health today.