Meal Timing And Weight Loss: Is WHEN You Eat As Important As WHAT You Eat? Check Nutritionist Advice

In the pursuit of fat loss, meal timing has often been emphasized. However, recent insights suggest that what and how much you eat matter significantly more.

In a conversation with Zee News English, Sheena Roy, Myprotein influencer and certified nutritionist talks in detail about the 'what' and 'when' of meal planning when on a weight loss diet.

Ms Sheena comments, "When it comes to fat loss, WHAT and HOW much you eat matters significantly more than WHEN you eat. Simply put, fat loss is the outcome of consuming fewer calories than one burns and whether you consume those calories at 8am or 8pm doesn't matter as much as people think, especially for the average person."

"In India, most people tend to socialize or eat bigger meals later in the day and so it's makes sense to take that into consideration when planning your meals and meal timings instead of trying to fit into a mould that doesn't work for you which may lead to you giving up on your diet altogether," nutritionist further adds.

Let's delve into why meal timing is less pivotal than commonly believed.

7 Important Facts About Meal Timings For A Healthy Lifestyle

Recent research highlights that the focus should be on what and how much you eat rather than when. Here are some key insights to help you personalize your fat loss journey:

1. Calories Matter Most: The fundamental principle of fat loss is consuming fewer calories than your body expends. The timing of these calories matters less than the overall caloric intake.

2. Customize Your Eating Pattern: India's cultural and social norms often steer towards larger meals later in the day. If eating a substantial breakfast keeps you satisfied, go for it. If a hearty dinner suits you better, embrace that approach.

3. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's hunger and satiety cues. If eating a larger meal at a specific time leaves you feeling more satisfied and in control of your appetite, consider adopting that timing as part of your routine.

4. Sustainable Habits are Key: To succeed in your fat loss journey, it's crucial to adopt sustainable habits. Align your meal timing with what you find sustainable and enjoyable.

5. Experiment and Find Your Fit: Every individual's body responds differently to various eating patterns. Choose the schedule that makes you feel comfortable and works best for your energy levels.

6. Don't Sacrifice Social Life: Restrictive diet plans that force you to eat against your social or cultural norms can be discouraging. Make informed choices that enable you to enjoy both.

"If you find that eating a bigger meal in the morning and lighter meal at night keeps you fuller and more satisfied, then that's the way to go but if you find that you prefer to eat more later in the day and lesser in the morning, then do that because that's what will keep you on track longer," concludes Ms Sheena.

Whether you prefer a hearty breakfast or a substantial dinner, the key is to create a caloric deficit that works for you. Customize your approach, stay committed, and enjoy the journey to a healthier you.