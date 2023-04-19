Natural Ways To Boost Fertility: How Lifestyle Changes Can Be Potent For Men And Women

Boost fertility: To fulfil the desire for parenthood, fertility is an essential component of human life. Unfortunately, infertility is a common problem for couples, and it may be emotionally taxing and upsetting. It can be brought on by a variety of factors, including age, genetics, medical problems, and lifestyle choices, and it affects both men and women.

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine, the data indicated that fertility issues affect up to 15 per cent of couples. Making some lifestyle modifications can significantly boost fertility and increase the likelihood of conceiving, even though some of these factors are out of our control.

Couples can manage the stress and emotional strain associated with infertility by asking for assistance from family, friends, or a mental health professional because it can be a sensitive and emotional matter.

According to Dr Sangeetha Anand, Apollo Fertility, Brookefield, it is important to remember that fertility is not solely a female concern and that both partners should take steps to improve their fertility.

Here's a look at the lifestyle changes that can help increase the chances of conceiving and fulfilling the dream of starting a family:

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Fertility might suffer immensely from being underweight or overweight. Underweight women may experience difficulty ovulating, and overweight women may experience hormonal abnormalities that interfere with ovulation. On the other side, obesity in males can affect testosterone levels, which has the effect of lowering sperm counts and sperm quality.

As a consequence, both men and women can benefit from increasing their fertility by maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Reduce Stress

Male and female fertility can both be significantly impacted by stress. Hormone levels may be affected, which might lead to irregular menstruation periods and low sperm quality. Hence, it's crucial to identify methods of stress management, such as engaging in relaxation activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Exercise Regularly

Both men and women can benefit from regular exercise in terms of fertility. Exercise aids in hormone regulation, stress reduction, and weight maintenance, all of which can boost fertility. Excessive activity, however, must be avoided since it might mess with menstrual cycles and lower sperm counts.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is crucial for overall health and can also have a significant effect on fertility. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormone levels and reduce fertility in both men and women. Therefore, aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep each night is essential to improve fertility.

Eat a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help improve fertility. Nutrients such as folate, zinc, and antioxidants are essential for reproductive health and can be found in foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and fruits. In addition, limiting processed and high-fat foods is also necessary, as they can contribute to obesity and hormonal imbalances.

Quit Smoking

In both men and women, smoking can reduce fertility. In women, smoking can damage the ovaries and decrease the number of eggs, while in men, smoking can lower sperm count and cause poor sperm motility. Thus, quitting smoking can improve and increase the odds of conception. Also, avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke is essential, as it can impact fertility.

Improving Fertility Through Healthy Lifestyle Choices

The fertility of both men and women can be dramatically increased by making specific lifestyle modifications. The likelihood of conception can be increased by maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, consuming alcohol in moderation, exercising regularly, managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and adhering to a nutritious diet. It's important to keep in mind that fertility is a complicated problem and that adopting new habits may not always lead to pregnancy.

"Hence, if you have been trying to get pregnant for more than a year without success, it is imperative to see a doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may be causing your infertility," concludes Dr Sangeetha.