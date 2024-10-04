Navratri Fasting Made Easy: 10 Healthy Foods To Stay Energized

Navratri, a vibrant festival celebrated in honor of the goddess Durga, is marked by nine nights of devotion, dance, and fasting. While fasting is a spiritual practice for many, it can also lead to fatigue and energy dips if not managed properly. To help you maintain your energy levels during this auspicious time, here are ten healthy foods that can keep you nourished and energized throughout Navratri.

1. Fruits

Fresh fruits are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. They provide quick energy and hydration. Opt for seasonal fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates, which are not only nutritious but also delicious. You can have them as snacks or add them to smoothies for a refreshing drink.

2. Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Sabudana is a popular fasting food rich in carbohydrates, making it an excellent source of energy. You can prepare sabudana khichdi or sabudana vada, both of which are tasty and filling. They also contain essential nutrients like iron and calcium.

3. Rajgira (Amaranth Flour)

Rajgira flour is gluten-free and high in protein and fiber. You can make delicious rotis or porridge using rajgira flour. It helps maintain energy levels and keeps you satiated for longer, making it perfect for fasting days.

4. Singhara (Water Chestnut)

Water chestnuts are low in calories and high in potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance. You can enjoy them as snacks or in salads. They have a crunchy texture and can be roasted or boiled for added flavor.

5. Coconut

Coconut is a great source of healthy fats and provides sustained energy. You can consume fresh coconut water for hydration or include grated coconut in your dishes. It can also be used to make coconut laddoos, a sweet treat that’s perfect for fasting.

6. Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

Bottle gourd is low in calories and rich in water content, making it a great food to include during fasting. It helps keep you hydrated and aids digestion. You can prepare lauki sabzi or lauki halwa for a nutritious meal.

7. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a rich source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins. They provide long-lasting energy and can be boiled, roasted, or mashed. Enjoy them as a side dish or in salads to keep your energy levels up.

8. Millets

Millets like bajra (pearl millet) and jowar (sorghum) are gluten-free grains that provide ample energy. They are rich in fiber and protein. You can make rotis or porridge with millets, which can be a filling meal option during fasting.

9. Curd (Yogurt)

Curd is a good source of probiotics, which support digestive health. It also provides protein and calcium. You can enjoy it plain or make a delicious raita by adding chopped vegetables or fruits. Curd helps in maintaining energy and keeping you cool during the festival.

10. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They provide quick energy and are easy to snack on. You can prepare a mix of nuts and seeds to munch on between meals, helping you stay energized throughout the day.

Remember to prioritize your health while you celebrate, and may this Navratri bring you joy, peace, and abundance!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)