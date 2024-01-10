New Year, New You: 13 Resolutions For A Healthier You In 2024

As we step into the promising embrace of 2024, it's time to pause and consider the heartfelt commitment we can make to our own well-being. Amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, often dictated by tight schedules and pressing responsibilities, we unknowingly sideline the very essence that keeps us going – our health.

The start of a new year is like a blank canvas, offering us the chance for a fresh beginning, an opportunity to reevaluate our habits, and a gentle nudge towards a healthier lifestyle. Recent global events have highlighted the fragility of life, reinforcing the crucial need to safeguard both our physical and mental well-being.

In these challenging times, making a resolution to prioritize health is not just a promise to ourselves but also an investment in the resilience needed to face the uncertainties ahead. Whether it's embracing a more balanced diet, weaving regular exercise into our daily routines, or setting aside moments for mental rejuvenation, the choices we make now will echo through the upcoming months and shape our future.

Here are some tips shared by Dr. Ajit Menon, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for a healthier and happier year.

13 Fitness Resolutions For A Healthy 2024

1. Adopt lifestyle changes to live healthy

2. ⁠Moderation in your diet. Avoid oily and fried foods

3. ⁠Cut down on sugar. All forms of sugar, jaggery etc

4. ⁠Exercise regularly. Do not overdo the exercises also

5. ⁠For people with no access to gyms, just walking/ cycling/ swimming is great. Use body weight for strength training.

6. ⁠Drink adequate amounts of liquids. Not excessive but avoid dehydration

7. ⁠Adequate sleep. At least 6 to 7 hrs of fitful sleep

8. ⁠Avoid smoking completely and keep away from recreational drugs

9. ⁠Avoid alcohol

10. ⁠Manage stress better. It’s the reaction to stress that matters

11. ⁠Check your heart health with your doctor regularly

12. ⁠Control and treat blood pressure

13. ⁠Control diabetes and check for the same

After all, a healthy mind and body are not just a luxury but the very foundation for a rich and purposeful life.