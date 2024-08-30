Nurturing Little Smiles: Expert Tips For Your Child’s Oral Hygiene

Worried about your child’s oral health? You’re not alone. Many parents wonder when to start brushing, whether to use toothpaste, and how to maintain optimal oral hygiene for their little ones.

Here are some tips by Dr Chaitali Doshi, BDS, PGCE (Root Canal Specialist), Founder/Partner at Beaming Smiles Dental Clinic to keep those tiny smiles healthy and bright.

When to Start Brushing?

Did you know the journey to a healthy smile starts much earlier than most parents think? Many believe that oral hygiene isn’t necessary until teeth appear, but actually, it’s important to begin even before the first tooth comes in.

Cleaning Those Tiny Gums

Around six months, when your baby starts eating solid foods, it’s time to begin cleaning their gums. Even without teeth, food particles can get stuck around the gums, creating a haven for bacteria. You don’t need a regular toothbrush at this stage. A silicone finger brush with soft, flexible bristles is perfect for gently massaging and cleaning the gums.

If a finger brush isn’t comfortable, try using a plain muslin or mulmul cloth. Moisten your finger with clean water, wrap the cloth around it, and gently clean your baby’s gums after every meal. This routine is great until your child has three or four teeth.

Introducing Toothpaste

Once those tiny teeth start coming in, it’s time to introduce a toothbrush and toothpaste. Use the smallest toothbrush designed for children. For babies under two years, choose a toothpaste with 0 ppm fluoride.

From ages two to six, switch to a kids’ toothpaste with 500 ppm fluoride. This fluoride level protects young teeth from cavities while being safe for your little one.

The Mixed Dentition Phase

Around age six, your child will begin losing baby teeth and growing permanent ones. This mixed dentition phase is crucial for protecting new permanent teeth from cavities. A toothpaste specially formulated for this stage with 1000 ppm fluoride will help keep those new teeth healthy.

Into the Teenage Years and Beyond

Once your child hits 12, they can transition to regular adult toothpaste, which typically contains around 1000 ppm fluoride. Encourage brushing twice a day for at least two minutes. Making oral care fun can make a huge difference. Use songs, timers, or reward charts to turn brushing into a fun activity instead of a chore.

Regular Dental Visits

Regular dental check-ups are essential for your child’s oral health. Dentists provide professional cleanings, fluoride treatments, and valuable advice tailored to your child’s needs. Early dental visits also help your child get comfortable with the dentist, reducing anxiety in the long run.

Starting oral hygiene early and making it part of your child’s daily routine sets the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles. With the right tools, techniques, and a bit of creativity, you can make oral care an enjoyable and effective habit for your little ones. Remember, a healthy smile starts with good habits nurtured from a young age.