PCOD vs PCOS: Key Differences Every Woman Should Know - Expert Advice

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) are common conditions affecting women's reproductive health, with prevalence rates ranging from 5% to 25%. Both conditions impact women aged 17 to 45, but there are important differences between the two.

According to Dr. Sunita Arora, Senior Consultant and Head of Bloom IVF at Fortis La Femme, Delhi, PCOD refers to multiple cysts in the ovaries, typically identified through ultrasound, and does not always involve hormonal imbalances. PCOS, however, is a more complex condition characterized by elevated male hormones (androgens), menstrual irregularities, and metabolic complications.

PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease)

PCOD is marked by the formation of multiple small cysts in the ovaries, with more than 20 follicles in both ovaries and increased ovarian volume. It primarily affects ovarian health but does not necessarily involve hormonal imbalances or metabolic issues. Most women with PCOD experience mild symptoms and can often manage the condition through lifestyle modifications like weight loss and dietary changes.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that involves elevated levels of male hormones, insulin resistance, and more severe symptoms. Women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles, acne, weight gain, and excess hair growth (hirsutism). PCOS also poses long-term health risks, including diabetes and cardiovascular issues.

PCOD vs PCOS: Differences in Symptoms and Impact

- PCOD primarily affects the ovaries, with less involvement of hormonal or metabolic imbalances. It is often easier to manage through lifestyle changes.

- PCOS is more comprehensive, involving hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, and increased androgen levels, leading to more pronounced symptoms and potential long-term health risks.

PCOD vs PCOS: Management Strategies

For both conditions, early intervention and lifestyle changes, such as weight management and a balanced diet, are critical. Women with PCOS may require medications to manage androgen excess, menstrual irregularities, or insulin resistance. For fertility concerns, ovulation-inducing treatments like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) may be necessary.

PCOD vs PCOS: Fertility and Long-Term Health

Women with PCOS face challenges with ovulation, leading to difficulties in conception. However, many can achieve regular menstrual cycles and improved fertility through weight loss and exercise. For those needing further intervention, medical treatments like ovulation induction drugs or IVF can be effective. Women with PCOS should monitor their health regularly due to risks of diabetes and endometrial hyperplasia.

In summary, while PCOD and PCOS share similarities, PCOS is a more complex condition with broader health implications. Both conditions are manageable with lifestyle changes, medical intervention when needed, and early diagnosis.