Preparing For IVF: Tips To Manage Mental Health During IVF Treatment, Check Doctor's Advice

IVF treatment: While it's simple to put your mental health on the back burner during stressful times, doing so will prevent you from healthily undergoing fertility therapy. Several factors of infertility can sometimes be out of your doctor's control. Self-blame, feelings of inadequacy, and comparisons to other people can result from this.

In vitro fertilisation, also known as assisted reproduction, has been associated in research with higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression; as a result, IVF can be mentally and financially taxing and can result in complicated emotions like grief and guilt.

Being unable to have children is seen as a failure for women in most cultures while being infertile and unable to bear children is seen as being "not man enough" for men. These stigmas have an increasingly negative effect on an individual's self-esteem and confidence.

In an interview with Zee News digital, Dr Rashmi Sharma Director, HOD IVF Dept. Origyn IVF Fertility and Chief Gynaecologist advised, "One should always discuss their fear and anxiety with their doctors. Confiding in your treating doctor gives you trust and assurance, especially during the start of your IVF injection and during the waiting period for the IVF result."

What is IVF (In Vitro Fertilization)?

In vitro fertilisation, or IVF, is a type of fertility treatment in which sperm and eggs are mixed outside of the body in a laboratory. It's a technique utilised by those who require assistance getting pregnant. IVF is a successful type of assisted reproductive technology that entails numerous difficult steps (ART).

The fertilised egg, which is now known as an embryo, is implanted inside a uterus a few days after fertilisation. This embryo then attaches to the uterine wall, resulting in pregnancy.

Importance of mental health during IVF

Couples may grow apart as a result of stress and anxiety during IVF treatment. They need to be advised that the distance can be closed by communicating and sharing the emotional weight. Negative thinking can increase stress and make bad situations worse.

Another typical mental health problem that people with reproductive problems deal with is anxiety. Your mental health may suffer as a result of your fertility treatment. Attempting to strike a balance between relationships, work, and daily responsibilities is difficult and difficult at times.

Although the process of attempting and failing to conceive is stressful in and of itself, receiving assisted reproductive treatment also has a psychological effect. Stress, despair, and anxiety are all symptoms of the therapy cycle itself, especially for patients who go through multiple treatment cycles.

Dr Rashmi says, "With the recent advancements in medical science, we have many options for the treatment of patients dealing with fertility. IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) is one such advanced treatment for such patients which has given a ray of hope to the couples. After being advised, IVF to a couple there comes a wave of stress, anxiety and apprehension regarding the treatment and its outcome."

Coping strategies for issues with mental health during fertility treatment as suggested by Dr Rashmi Sharma,

- The couple should talk about their goals and expectations with one another during the cycle to overcome the obstacles of stress and anxiety. Their unconditional support and presence for one another calm their minds and gives them the confidence to handle stress.

- Couples should make an effort to organize their lives and everyday routines. When receiving treatment, try to stay away from important decisions or demanding tasks.

- One can prepare for the emotional side of IVF by talking with couples who have undergone the IVF cycle. This helps the couple to get rid of fear about the treatment.

- The 2-week waiting period (The last two weeks of IVF are regarded as the final phase. The interval between embryo transfer and the pregnancy test is known as the luteal period) brings with it a lot of stress with the fear of the result. This period should be a time to get plenty of rest and relaxation. Stress to the mind might hamper the IVF result. You should reframe your thought and try to divert your mind to more constructive things and bring in positive thoughts.

- IVF therapy can be emotionally trying for the couple because it takes time, could also result in job loss, costs money, strains relationships requires extra time off work, and raises expectations. So the couple should spend more time together and be there for one another at all times when receiving therapy, processing test results, and making decisions.

- The mind can be calm and concentrated with the help of daily exercise and 30 minutes of meditation. More joy and a better mood are two benefits of the internal calm one finds through meditation. Through practising meditation, we automatically learn how to be calm and develop inner peace.

"Role of a professional psychological counsellor also cannot be ignored. It's good advice to seek professional psychological counsellor's help during this treatment," remarks Dr Rashmi before concluding the discussion.