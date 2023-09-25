Preserving Brain Health: Expert Tips To Prevent Cognitive Decline With Ageing

In an age where dementia and Alzheimer's disease pose an escalating global threat, safeguarding brain health has never been more crucial. With India anticipating a significant surge in individuals grappling with these conditions by 2030, proactive measures to preserve cognitive vitality have taken center stage. In conversation with leading industry experts here we will discuss the imperative practices for nurturing brain health and mitigating the risk of cognitive decline.

Dr Gorav Gupta highlighted the vital role of intellectual stimulation in promoting brain adaptability. "Engaging in intellectually stimulating pursuits such as reading and puzzles can foster cognitive resilience, delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease. He emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, incorporating foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins, as a protective measure against potential brain harm. Additionally, managing alcohol intake and avoiding processed foods further contributes to a brain-friendly lifestyle", says Dr Gorav.

Dr. Ranjan Kumar underscored the significance of regular physical exercise in enhancing cerebral blood flow and encouraging neural growth. He recommended, "at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week to reap cognitive benefits. Quality sleep, he emphasized, supports memory consolidation and detoxification, acting as a cornerstone of brain health. Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, making adequate, restorative sleep a non-negotiable priority."

Dr. Sahshi Shekhar Singh stressed the importance of mental exercises throughout life to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Engaging in regular mental stimulation, such as puzzles, crosswords, or learning new skills, helps keep the brain agile and strengthens cognitive reserve, delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease. He further emphasized the role of a balanced diet in supporting brain health, highlighting the protective effects of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Maintaining brain health is an ongoing commitment that involves mental stimulation, a nutritious diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, and social engagement. By embracing these essential practices and prioritizing brain-friendly habits, individuals can fortify their cognitive resilience and reduce the risk of debilitating conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

The collaborative insights from these esteemed neurologists serve as a guiding light, empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier, more vibrant brain.