Seasonal Cold And Flu: 12 Preventive Tips To Help Combat Viral Infections During Weather Changes

The abrupt change in weather from winter to summer has increased infections and flu-like symptoms. Doctors report that individuals are experiencing signs of the viral flu, such as headaches, fever, sore throat, cough, and cold.

According to experts, the abrupt transition in weather from cold to warmer temperatures has increased in instances of seasonal ailments such as viral infections and the flu.

It is widely known that the weather has a significant influence on general health. While the number of cardiovascular conditions increases in the winter, during the weather transition, the number of viral infections increases as well.

Tips To Prevent Viral Infections During Season Change

During periods of unpredictable weather and heightened viral activity, individuals can adopt these preventive measures listed by Dr Vikas Doshi, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara to safeguard their health:

- Maintain strict hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water.

- Avoid direct contact with sick individuals to minimize exposure to airborne viruses.

- Wear masks, especially when experiencing respiratory symptoms, to prevent inhalation-based viral infections.

- Practice social distancing in crowded places to reduce the risk of airborne transmission.

- Consume well-cooked foods and safe water sources to prevent ingestion-based viral diseases.

- Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consumption to eliminate potential viral contaminants.

- Refrain from consuming stale or expired food items to minimize the risk of foodborne viral infections.

- Wear full-sleeved cotton clothes and use mosquito repellents to deter mosquitoes and prevent mosquito-borne viral diseases.

- Regularly inspect and eliminate stagnant water sources in and around homes to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

- Ensure up-to-date vaccinations as per medical recommendations to bolster immunity against specific viral diseases.

- Seek medical advice from healthcare professionals instead of self-medicating, especially if experiencing persistent symptoms.

- Remain aware of weather extremes and take appropriate measures to minimize exposure, such as avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures.