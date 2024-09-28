Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799874https://zeenews.india.com/health/study-reveals-exclusive-breastfeeding-during-hospitalization-reduces-asthma-risk-in-infants-2799874
NewsHealth
BREASTFEEDING STUDY

Study Reveals Exclusive Breastfeeding During Hospitalization Reduces Asthma Risk In Infants

A new study indicates that infants exclusively fed breast milk during their hospital stay are 22% less likely to develop asthma in early childhood, emphasizing the importance of early breastfeeding practices.

|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 06:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Study Reveals Exclusive Breastfeeding During Hospitalization Reduces Asthma Risk In Infants Pic Credit: Freepik

New York: A team of researchers on Friday said that infants who were exclusively fed breast milk during their hospitalisation at birth were 22 per cent less likely to develop asthma in early childhood. 

Although the birth hospitalisation lasts only a few days, it sets a critical foundation for establishing breastfeeding, which can influence health outcomes like childhood asthma, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics ‘2024 National Conference and Exhibition’ in Orlando, Florida.

According to Laura Placke Ward, co-director for the Center for Breastfeeding Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the study underscores the importance of hospital practices in supporting exclusive breastfeeding, as these early experiences may impact long-term health.

The authors noted that while longer duration and exclusive breastfeeding are known to reduce asthma risk, the effect of breastfeeding during the birth hospitalization is less understood.

From the 9,649 children included in the study, 81 per cent received some breast milk and 31 per cent exclusively received breast milk during the birth hospitalisation.

Five percent had a diagnosis of asthma. Infants who received only breast milk had a lower rate of asthma diagnosis compared to those who did not receive any breast milk or did not receive breast milk exclusively after adjusting for sex, race, and insurance status.

“Additionally, infants whose first feeding was breast milk also had a lower rate of asthma compared to those whose first feeding was not breast milk,” the findings showed.

By focusing on these crucial first days, we may impact children's health and potentially reduce the risk of chronic conditions like asthma,” said Ward.

The finding highlights the need for greater emphasis on supporting and promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the early days of life, the study authors noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage