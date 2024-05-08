Summer Health: 4 Essential Tips To Avoid Infections And Maintain Ear Hygiene Practices

With the onset of summer, ear hygiene and cleanliness become imperative to keep ear infections at bay. Humid conditions promote the proliferation of bacteria and fungi, it becomes important to keep the ear free from moisture. Water in the ear can give rise to an infection called swimmer’s ear or otitis externa, primarily triggered by moisture in the ear canal. Summers increase the tendency to get ear infections. Let’s take a look at some of the tips shared by Dr Sanjay Sachdeva, senior ENT consultant at HearClear to avoid them.

Tips to Avoid Ear Infection in Summer

1) Refrain from touching the ear

In an attempt to self-clean, people tend to put fingers, cotton swabs, or other objects in the ear. This can result in damaging the thin layers of skin lining the ear canal. Instead of giving relief, it can increase the risk of infection and even cause scratches or abrasions in the canal.

2) Keeping the ear dry

Bacteria and fungi breed in hot and humid conditions, it is important to keep the ears dry. It is recommended to remove the existing moisture with the help of a hair dryer in a low setting, especially after a bath or a swim. For double protection, people should wear earplugs or swimming caps during swimming and a shower cap at the time of bathing to protect water entering the ear.

3) Safe cleaning techniques

One might underestimate the potential of the ear to clean itself. The ear is inherently capable of cleaning itself by producing earwax to keep the ear lubricated. Wax acts as a filter to prevent dust and dirt from entering the ear canal. It has inherent antibacterial properties.

But if one wants to clean the ear, one should opt for safe practices and not harm the ear. They can use a cloth or clean towel to clean the outside only. Using cotton swabs can increase the possibility of damaging the eardrum and is also responsible for making more wax which can be pushed inside.

4) Limit the use of earphones

Earphones in the ear canals make it difficult to maintain ear hygiene in the summer season, with heat and humidity adding to the struggle of keeping the ear clean. One can use speakers, and in cases of personal conversation or recreational activity, one can go for headsets that are not inserted in the ear canal.

Having listed the precautions, in case one is suffering from an infection, it is recommended to get treated by an ENT specialist.