These Immunity boosting measures against COVID-19 are released by Ministry of Ayush

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, also called Ministry of Ayush, has released a list of immunity boosting measures for self care during COVID-19 pandemic. These measures are divided into four categories namely, general measures, ayurvedic immunity promoting measures, simple ayurvedic procedures and measures to be taken for dry cough or sore throat.

Check these measures out below.

General Measures

Drink warm water throughout the day.

Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH (#YOGAatHome #StayHome #StaySafe)

Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and

Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar free Chyavanprash.

Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

Nasal application - Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) in morning and evening.

Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.