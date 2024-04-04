Treating Mumps Using Ayurvedic Practices - Expert Explains

In March, Kerala saw an outbreak of mumps - a contagious viral infection, primarily affecting the salivary glands, leading to painful swelling, especially around the cheeks and jaw. Doctors say that while most cases are mild, complications can occur, making it crucial to understand its symptoms, prevention measures, and available treatments. Dr Ravishankar Polisetty, Pioneer of Poly Scientific Ayurveda, shares his insights on treating mumps following Ayurvedic practices.

Mumps And The Ayurvedic Perspective

"Mumps is known as "Kamamulaka" if it occurs because of Pitta dosha aggravation, and “Rasputana”, if it occurs because of Vata dosha aggravation. It is seen as a result of imbalances in the body's doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha). Ayurveda's holistic view encompasses not only the physical symptoms but also the individual's overall health, lifestyle, and constitutional makeup. This perspective allows for a more personalised and comprehensive treatment approach, addressing the root cause of the ailment rather than just the symptoms," shares Dr Ravishankar Polisetty.

Role Of Doshas In Mumps

Each dosha plays a specific role in the development and progression of mumps, says Dr Polisetty. Here's how:

Vata is associated with the movement and spread of pathogens within the body, leading to the initial symptoms of pain and swelling.

Pitta contributes to the inflammation, fever, and redness, reflecting the body’s metabolic response to the viral infection.

Kapha is involved in the swelling and fluid accumulation, manifesting as the characteristic puffiness around the cheeks and jaw.

Poly Scientific Ayurveda Approach To Mumps

Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA) offers a comprehensive and integrative approach to treating mumps, says Dr Polisetty. He adds, "PSA combines traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific principles. To treat mumps effectively, PSA integrates traditional Ayurvedic remedies with modern medical practices." Key aspects, according to Dr Polisetty, include:

Natural Ingredients: Utilising herbs like Neem, Guduchi, Turmeric, Ginger, and Licorice, which have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties. These natural substances work synergistically to reduce symptoms, combat the virus, and support the body's immune response.

Customised Treatment: Tailoring the treatment based on the individual’s doshic balance and specific symptoms. This personalized approach ensures that the therapeutic measures are effectively addressing the unique manifestations of the disease in each patient.

Holistic Healing: Besides physical treatment, PSA emphasizes lifestyle and dietary modifications, stress management, and detoxification (Panchakarma) to support holistic healing. Practices are customised, taking into account the individual's doshic predominance to promote faster recovery and overall well-being.

Evidence-Based Integration: Combining Ayurvedic methods with modern scientific validation, PSA strives to provide evidence-based treatments. This integration is crucial for enhancing the credibility and acceptance of Ayurvedic practices in the global healthcare arena.

