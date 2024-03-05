Unwind After Work: 5 Effective Ways To Destress After Hectic Day In Office

After a hectic workday, stress can be overwhelming. It's important to unwind and destress to maintain a healthy balance. Simple activities like deep breathing, meditation, or a warm bath can help relax your mind and body. Engaging in hobbies or spending time with loved ones can also reduce stress levels. Additionally, getting enough rest and prioritizing self-care are crucial for managing stress.

Ms. Piyali Maity, Counsellor, Clinical Director of Counselling Operations at 1to1help, states that hobbies are like therapy sessions you give yourself—a prescription for a healthy mind and a happy heart.

In our fast-paced world, stress is inevitable. Finding a refuge for your mind is vital. One effective way to do this is by taking up a hobby. While hobbies are often seen as pastimes, they can significantly boost creativity, joy, and relaxation.

"Engaging in hobbies regularly can relieve stress, improve mood, and positively impact mental health. Studies show that hobbies can reduce anxiety and depression, promoting resilience and providing a sense of purpose", Piyali suggests.

Especially in the case of women, Dr. Monica Gulati, Executive Dean, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, LPU - Lovely Professional University highlights, "Our society, including the medical fraternity, fails to recognize that there are mental health issues that only appear in women. Moreover, certain issues in all genders manifest differently in women. Response to these situations may lead to Impulsive and indulgent behaviour on one extreme and apathy on the other extreme, changes in sexual desire leading to lower or higher than usual libido, anxiety, and panic attacks."

Ways To Destress After A Work Day

After a long day at work, it's essential to unwind and destress. Here are five effective ways to relax:

1. Practice Mindfulness: Engage in mindfulness activities such as meditation or deep breathing exercises to calm your mind and reduce stress levels.

2. Physical Exercise: Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural stress relievers. Consider going for a walk, doing yoga, or hitting the gym.

3. Connect with Nature: Spending time outdoors can help reduce stress. Take a walk in the park or sit in your garden to enjoy the fresh air and natural surroundings.

4. Listen to Music: Listening to soothing music can have a relaxing effect on the mind and body. Create a playlist of your favourite calming tunes.

5. Take up a Hobby: Engaging in a hobby you enjoy, such as painting, gardening, or cooking, can be a great way to unwind and distract yourself from work-related stress.

After a long day at work, finding ways to destress is essential for your physical and mental well-being. Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President - Marketing at Columbia Pacific Communities, shares her strategies for unwinding. She says, "In my downtime, I create mixed media art pieces made of things I would have thrown in the bin. Some of these include old earrings, plastic spoons, latex gloves, fabric cut from clothes I don’t wear and so on. Art, and the process of creating something with my own hands, help me calm down and give me joy."