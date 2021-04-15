Virus can affect you in 1 minute, suggests medical expert

New Delhi: The second wave of COVID-19 virus has caused havoc in the country. India has reported the largest single-day spike on Thursday (April 15), with more than 2 lakh cases being reported in a single day.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases has crossed the 14 lakh mark.

Medical experts are urging people to not take the situation lightly and follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

In an interview to a media house, Dr Sandeep Nayar, respiratory expert at the BLK super speciality hospital said, “Virus is spreading very fast. It is infecting people in a minute. It was not the same last time. Earlier, it would take around 10 min exposure to catch the infection.”

He further states that now if a single member of the family tests COVID positive then inadvertently, despite all efforts at isolation, all the other members are getting the virus.

Speaking specifically about Delhi, Dr Nayar shared, “People in the 30 to 40 years age group are the most affected by the virus in Delhi and it is because they are more in number and they are the ones moving around.”

An eroding fear and laxity in following COVID precautions is considered to be one of the major reasons for the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

On one hand, the virus is mutating and becoming stronger and on the other hand, people are not taking the situation seriously and not wear masks, practicing social distancing and taking COVID vaccine.