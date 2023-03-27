Want A Good Hair Day, Every Day? Tips to Keep Your Locks Nourished In This Confusing Weather

New Delhi: What comes to your mind when you think about washing your hair in this weather, as it's not cold nor hot, neither summer nor winter! Spring brings a lot of hair fall and damage if not taken care of well. Here are some hair care tips by Dr. Aseem Sharma, Medical Advisor (Dermatology), Re’equil.

1. Don't be harsh on your hair with heating tools

Outer shine doesn’t always mean inner strength. We might all love having perfect hair every day but frequent use of heating tools during cold and dry weather can cause long-term hair damage. The heat generated by these tools breaks the hydrogen bonds of the hair and deforms the hair structure. Also, these tools damage the cuticle and leave them open, allowing the easy escape of moisture. To avoid dry, damaged, and rough hair, avoid heating tools.

2. Deeply condition your hair to reverse and repair seasonal damage

Your hair care regime is incomplete without a hair mask because it strengthens the hair from within and leaves the scalp healthier. Using a hair mask twice a week during the chilly and dry weather is a must because it forms a protective structure around hair strands and prevents further loss of nourishment. It locks in moisture and prevents frizziness. Unlike shampoo and conditioner, hair masks hold the potential to go deeper into your hair strands, ultimately protecting hair from breakage and healing damaged hair.

3. Switch to lukewarm water showers

Hot water not only damages your skin but harms your scalp as well. Excessive hot water can damage the lipid fatty layer, which is vital for healthy hair growth. The sweltering temperature of water strips away the natural oils and moisture from the scalp, skin, and hair strands, which ultimately leads to more breakage-prone hair. Use lukewarm water, it will act as a sauna and will keep your hair healthy and cleansed.

4. Avoid frequent hair washes

Spring season means a slightly dry scalp, it won’t get as oily as it usually does. So, frequent hair washes can be avoided. One can limit the shampoo sessions to twice a week. It will allow your scalp to distribute its natural oils effectively.

Quick Enlightenment - Washing your hair too frequently and for longer durations can strip off all essential oils and cause excessive dryness leading to an itchy scalp and dandruff.

5. You don’t always need shampoo to wash your hair

Opt for a cleansing conditioner (aka CO Washing or conditioner-only washing or no-poo method). By any chance, if you have oily, mixed-textured, curly, or extremely dry hair, co-washing can actually help you manage your hair better. Co-washing will help remove the buildup while cleansing the hair without the lather in half the time.

Note - It isn't like replacing your shampoo, it is using your conditioner mindfully. Do not apply just on your hair, apply on your hair scalp too.

Harsh chemicals and strong surfactants in your hair care products can do more harm than good. Similarly, wrong hair care practices will lead to a dead end (pun intended). With the change in season, update your hair care regimen well before time and opt for sulfate and silicone-free hair care products for healthy and nourished hair this winter.