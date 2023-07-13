Weight Gain In Children: Expert Explains The Role Of Diet, Parental Influence On Kids

In recent years, the alarming issue of weight gain among children has gained significant attention, raising concerns among healthcare professionals, parents, and policymakers alike. A new study released by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the escalating prevalence of childhood obesity, painting a grim picture of an ongoing epidemic. The report reveals that the number of overweight or obese children under the age of five has soared to an unprecedented high, surpassing 40 million globally.

With detrimental implications for both physical and mental health, experts warn that urgent action is needed to curb this worrisome trend and protect the well-being of future generations.

Dr Sonia Mittal, Director of Pediatrics, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains the role of diet, parental influence, and the importance of physical activity.



Obesity In Children

Dr Mittal explains, as health parameters, such as immunisation, mortality rates, and life expectancy are improving in India, grave issues like obesity, especially among kids, are increasing rapidly. India is reporting alarming levels of childhood obesity with 18 million obese children, making India the number two country in the world in childhood obesity.

Obesity in children under the age of five has also increased significantly in the last 5 years from 2.1 percent (2015-2016) to 3.4 percent in 2021 as per the latest NFHS -5. According to UNICEF, India is predicted to have more than 27 million obese children by 2030.

Obesity being a lifestyle disease is more prevalent in urban areas and high socio-economic strata. The most important cause of childhood obesity is nutritional illiteracy as children are not fed a balanced nutritious diet (adequate proteins, vitamins, vegetables, and fruits), instead, they are given calorie-dense food (contains high carbohydrate, fat, sugar, and salt).

Easy access to fast foods through ever-emerging food apps is also leading to more late-night snacking amongst the kids replacing homemade healthy food with fast/ packaged food. The other important reason for increasing obesity is lower levels of physical activity in children.

The children prefer to sit in the air-conditioned indoors glued to their latest technology gadgets and this is getting aggravated due to reducing space for playgrounds, cycle tracks, and outdoor activities for kids in the urban cities.

Lifestyle Diseases Due To Childhood Obesity

Dr Mittal shares, childhood obesity may lead to lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, obstructive sleep apnea, joint degeneration, cancers, and mental issues at an early age. Hence, there is an urgent need for parents to understand the long-term effects and complications associated with obesity in children. They should enforce discipline and inculcate good eating and lifestyle habits from childhood.

“Parents should stop rewarding children with junk food or hi-tech gadgets at a very young age,” Dr Mittal said.

Dr Mittal further said, “The massive epidemic of childhood obesity is staring at us. Unless we intervene and take immediate action now, this large epidemic will engulf us leading to more complicated and severe lifestyle diseases in adulthood. So let’s take responsibility and act now to keep this growing issue away from our kids and society at large and give a healthier future to our kids.”