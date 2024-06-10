What Does Hypothyroidism Look Like In Men?

Hypothyroidism is a condition characterized by an underactive thyroid gland, which leads to insufficient production of thyroid hormones. While this condition is more commonly associated with women, men can also be affected. However, the symptoms of hypothyroidism in men may manifest differently than in women. Understanding how hypothyroidism shared by Dr Ajay Shah, Managing Director, Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory presents itself in men is crucial for early detection and effective management.

One of the primary signs of hypothyroidism in men is fatigue. Men with an underactive thyroid often experience persistent tiredness and a lack of energy. This fatigue can be overwhelming and may not be alleviated by adequate rest, impacting daily activities and productivity. In addition to fatigue, men with hypothyroidism may also notice changes in their mood, such as increased irritability and depression.

Weight gain is another common symptom of hypothyroidism in men. The slowed metabolism associated with an underactive thyroid can lead to an accumulation of excess body weight, even if dietary habits remain consistent. Men may find it challenging to lose weight despite efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which can be frustrating and affect their self-esteem.

Hair loss and changes in hair texture are also indicators of hypothyroidism in men. Thinning hair, brittle hair, and a receding hairline are potential consequences of insufficient thyroid hormone levels. Men may observe these changes in their facial and body hair as well.

Hypothyroidism can also impact a man's cardiovascular health. Elevated levels of cholesterol and triglycerides are commonly associated with an underactive thyroid, increasing the risk of heart disease. Men with hypothyroidism should be vigilant about monitoring their cholesterol levels and adopting heart-healthy habits to mitigate these risks.

Sexual dysfunction is another aspect of hypothyroidism that men may experience. Low libido, erectile dysfunction, and reduced fertility can be linked to imbalances in thyroid hormones. Addressing thyroid function through proper medical management may help improve these aspects of sexual health.

Cognitive function may also be affected in men with hypothyroidism. Brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and memory lapses are potential cognitive symptoms. These issues can impact work performance and overall quality of life.

Hypothyroidism in men can present with a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, cardiovascular issues, sexual dysfunction, and cognitive impairments. Recognizing these signs is crucial for seeking medical attention and initiating appropriate treatment. If men suspect they may have hypothyroidism, consulting with a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and diagnosis is essential to manage the condition effectively and maintain overall health and well-being.