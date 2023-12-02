Winter Depression: Expert Tips To Overcome Seasonal Blues And Boost Mental Health

The transition from long summer days to shorter, darker winter days, which occurs most frequently, is what causes seasonal depression. Symptoms typically include feeling tired or depressed for the majority of the day and losing interest in past interests. Oversleeping and changes in appetite, including a tendency to eat more and a thirst for carbs, are additional symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.

In an interview with Zee News English, Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild, "Since ancient times, our reverence for the sun as a healer has been unwavering. Its warmth has been a balm for both body and mind. However, as winter settles in, our encounters with this benevolent force diminish, leaving many of us grappling with low energy and somber moods."

"The dwindling exposure to sunlight disrupts our body's internal clock, affecting crucial hormones like serotonin and melatonin. This disruption becomes more challenging during winter, impacting mental health and contributing to feelings of sadness and anxiety" he add further.

Tips to Overcome Winter Sadness

Here are some ways you can combat the winter blues effectively as shared by Saurabh Bothra:

Surya Namaskar

One effective remedy comes in the form of Surya Namaskar, an age-old practice involving movement, breathwork, and mindfulness. Even beginners can experience a remarkable uplift in mood and energy by repeating it 5 to 10 times, making it a potent weapon against seasonal affective disorder.

Mindfulness and Meditation

The absence of sunlight often leads our minds to wander tirelessly. Mindfulness and meditation emerge as powerful tools to anchor the mind in the present moment, providing solace and stability. Cultivating a calm mind through meditation equips us to weather emotional storms and navigate the no-sun days with resilience.

Exercise

Regular exercise, whether through a brisk walk, dance routine, or gym workout, becomes a beacon of light during the winter gloom. Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, natural mood elevators that alleviate stress and anxiety.

Nourishing Your Body

Winter often exacerbates vitamin D deficiency, impacting mood and contributing to feelings of depression. Consult with your doctor and consider supplements or include vitamin D-rich dairy products in your diet. Nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining mental well-being.

Early Dinners and Quality Sleep

As the days grow shorter, embrace early dinners to optimize digestion and indirectly enhance sleep quality. Good sleep becomes a precursor to a positive mood, creating a ripple effect on overall well-being.

In the absence of external sunshine, recognize the light within you. These tips are like small doses of sunshine that you can access anytime, ensuring that your internal light radiates warmth to both your mind and body. Embrace these practices, and let the radiance within you triumph over the winter blues. Winter becomes not just a season of darkness but an opportunity for self-care and resilience.