Winter Menstruation Woes? Expert Shares Tips On How Naturopathy And Yoga Can Help Manage Periods

As the winter season descends, ushering in cold winds and a transformative atmosphere, our bodies undergo more than just an adjustment to the chilly weather. For women experiencing menstruation, this time of the year introduces an additional layer of complexity, with noticeable changes in their menstrual cycle. The body, in response to the seasonal shift, undergoes dynamic alterations, impacting hormones, the immune system, and the regularity of periods.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Dr Babina. N.M (Chief Medical Officer), Jindal Naturecure Institute shares how naturopathy and yoga can help manage your period cramps during winter.

Dr Babina says, "Winter's influence on menstruation can be manifested through heightened pain, extended periods, or irregular cycles. The colder temperatures constrict blood vessels, narrowing pathways for blood flow and intensifying period pains. In this seasonal challenge, Naturopathy and Yoga emerge as holistic remedies, offering natural and empowering solutions to help women manage menstrual disruptions induced by winter's effects on the body."

Naturopathic Solutions to Navigate Winter Menstrual Woes

Amid the chilly winter season, women wrestling with menstrual issues can find relief in natural remedies tailored to address specific winter-related problems. Dr Babina comments, "Naturopathy, a holistic approach to health, provides targeted solutions to alleviate these winter menstrual woes. Acupuncture becomes a valuable ally in addressing menstrual issues triggered by winter. This traditional method stimulates hormone release, aiding in balancing the menstrual cycle and reducing PMS symptoms."

Herbal remedies, a cornerstone of Naturopathy, leverage the power of plants like chaste berry, ginger, dong quai, and liquorice root to provide historical effectiveness in mitigating menstrual challenges exacerbated by winter.

"Dietary adjustments form an integral part of naturopathic care, countering menstrual issues worsened by winter. A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins helps balance hormones and reduce inflammation intensified by the cold. Stress reduction techniques, such as yoga, meditation, and aromatherapy, are emphasized in Naturopathy to manage stress and positively impact overall well-being during the winter months", highlights Dr Babina.

Boosting Menstrual Health with Yoga in Winter

"Yoga proves to be a supportive companion for individuals navigating menstrual challenges in winter. The gentle, mindful movements inherent in yoga not only offer physical relief but also contribute to emotional well-being. Specific yoga poses work to alleviate menstrual discomfort by fostering relaxation and enhancing blood circulation to the pelvic area", Dr Babina further adds.

Yoga Poses to Ease Period Cramps

1. Camel Pose: Kneel on the ground with feet hip-width apart, arching your back and lifting your chest for 5-10 breaths.

2. Cobra Pose: Lie on your stomach, lift your torso and upper body while keeping your pelvis on the floor, looking upwards for 5-10 breaths.

3. Upward Facing Dog Pose: Start in a prone position, lift your torso and upper legs off the ground, looking up for 5-10 breaths.

4. Upward-Facing Bow Pose: Lift shoulders, head, and hips off the ground, forming an arch with your body for steady breaths.

5. Alternate Nostril Breathing: Inhale deeply through the left nostril, switch, exhale through the right nostril, and repeat for 5-10 breaths.