World Blood Donor Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance- Do's And Don'ts Of Blood Donation

Donating blood when it's needed most can help individuals recover from some diseases and save lives. The timely blood transfusions may be beneficial for persons who have been injured in accidents, or natural catastrophes, or who are ill with conditions like anaemia, leukaemia, or renal disease.

This is why having sufficient and healthy blood is crucial for a country's health care strategy. WHO advises that national blood supply networks should be well organised and integrated to manage all operations related to blood collection, testing, processing, storage, and distribution.

The global campaign known as World Blood Donor Day not only seeks to promote blood donation but also to raise awareness of how crucial it is for donors to maintain good health in order to save the lives of others. Here we discuss several blood donation dos and don'ts that you must follow as this yearly remembrance day approaches.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Date

Every year on June 14, four international organizations—the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organisations (IFBDO), and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT)—celebrate World Blood Donor Day. This significant day was first recognised in 2004.

Also Read: World Blood Donor Day 2023: How Donating Blood Can Save A Life- Shares Expert

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme

World Blood Donor Day this year will be observed under the theme "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." Plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets make up the four basic parts of blood.

Significance of Blood Donation

In addition to carrying out many other crucial tasks, blood forms blood clots to stop excessive blood loss and carries oxygen and nutrients to the lungs. People in good health should regularly donate blood to help save lives and to help patients who depend on transfusions. They should also take advantage of all the advantages of donating blood for their own physical and mental health. It is crucial to have access to safe blood free from infections and diseases.

Also Read: World Blood Donor Day 2023: Common Fears Of Blood Donation, Tips To Overcome Them

Do's of Blood Donation

- Drink at least a glass of water before going to the hospital to give blood.

- Eat a balanced diet the day before giving blood. You must consume fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

- When giving blood, dress comfortably and with sleeves that are simple to pull up. Additionally, calm your body and thoughts.

- Have some fruit juice right away after giving blood.

Don’ts of Blood Donation

- Avoid taking a pain reliever two days before giving blood.

- On the day of the blood donation, stay away from junk food.

- After giving blood, do not remove the strip bandage right away. To prevent skin rashes, wait a few hours before using.

- After giving blood, wait a few days before lifting anything heavy or engaging in strenuous activity.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)