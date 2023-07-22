World Brain Day 2023: 5 Food To Eat And To Avoid For Sharper Memory, Better Focus And Brain Health

The brain is one of your body's most important organs. It helps with every bodily function, including breathing and heartbeat. Because of this, eating a balanced diet will help your brain work as efficiently as possible.

Our diets can have a significant effect on the structure and health of our brains. A diet that supports brain health can help the short- and long-term functions of the brain.

Some diets are toxic to the brain because they impair memory and mood while increasing the risk of disorders like dementia. While foods that are good for your brain can maintain the health of this important organ and improve your ability to perform specific mental tasks, including memory and attention, they cannot replace a balanced diet.



Best foods for the brain

1. Eggs

Start consuming more eggs. The yolk also has a substantial chunk of choline, which aids in the development of memory. Additionally, eggs are quite customizable and can be used in a variety of dishes, including omelettes, burritos, sandwiches, and more.

2. Dark chocolate

Cocoa is one of the foods with the highest concentrations of flavonoid antioxidants, such as epicatechin and catechin. The flavonoids in dark chocolate increase blood flow to the brain and improve visual processing.

3. Walnuts

Nutrient-rich walnuts are readily available. They are rich in copper, magnesium, and vitamin E. Nuts like walnuts contain a lot of antioxidants when the skin is left on and help boost your kid's memory in the long run.

4. Spinach

As basic as this may sound, green vegetables are beneficial and healthy for an active brain. Even though it could be challenging to get your kid to eat leafy greens, research shows that these nutrient-rich vegetables are essential for kids' brain development.

You can add smoothies made in combination with these green leafy vegetables like spinach.

5. Apples

This iron-rich fruit helps in the generation of acetylcholine which promotes the growth of healthy brain cells in addition the antioxidants help reverse any damage done to the brain previously.

Worst Foods for the Brain

1. Processed seed oils

Omega-6 fatty acids are prevalent in highly processed oils that are typically extracted from soybean, corn, rapeseed (the source of canola oil), cottonseed, sunflower, and safflower seeds. Omega-6s can cause the body to produce chemicals that can cause inflammation in the brain when consumed in excess. Using coconut, avocado, or olive oil is recommended.

2. Foods with added or refined sugar

3. Fried foods

While deep-fried, battered, or crusted food items may be considered the ultimate comfort food, they might be extremely harmful to the brain. Instead, select baked, air-fried, or steamed versions of your favourite foods.

4. Food with artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners with no nutritional value can raise "bad" gut bacteria, which can have a depressing effect on your mood. These sweeteners include stevia, saccharin, and sucralose. Research investigations have shown a strong correlation between anxiety and aspartame, which can be particularly dangerous.

5. Processed foods

Shorter telomeres, often known as the "cap" on our DNA, maybe a result of a diet heavy in ultra-processed foods. Telomere length is a factor in the promotion of healthy cellular ageing. We may be more susceptible to neurodegenerative disorders earlier in life if our telomeres are short.

Therefore, it is very important to watch what you eat because food has a big impact on the health of your brain, so make sure to pay attention to what you consume.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)